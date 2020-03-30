back

World's Best Mommy Is A Single Dad

Pune’s Aditya Tiwari was adjudged "Best Mommy of the World" at an International Women's Day function in Bangalore recently. A single man, he had to go all out to win custody of Avnish, a child with Down syndrome, he met at an orphanage in 2016. This is their love story. 😍

03/30/2020 4:57 AM
  • 131.2k
  • 124

114 comments

  • Suchitra S.
    2 days

    Wow !!

  • Kartik L.
    2 days

    Kudos to you Aditya! It's a beautiful story ❤️❤️❤️

  • Deepa A.
    3 days

    May God bless your family and this precious lucky child .

  • Nagina K.
    4 days

    God bless u n Avnish🙏🙏

  • Dharitri S.
    5 days

    Salute you bhai

  • Anjana S.
    5 days

    Great feeling.... Salute to you.....

  • Yun L.
    5 days

    Avnish, u r a vry lucky child, u got a amazing Father... U deserve a big salute Sir.. God bless u both..

  • Ratna S.
    5 days

    Great👏�gh

  • Sharmistha S.
    5 days

    The hole in the heart filled up with the love of his father..

  • Sheryl B.
    5 days

    Grand salute 4 dis man

  • Priyanka B.
    6 days

    Sir God bless both of you.

  • Suwarna S.
    6 days

    Salute and respect

  • Monikongkana B.
    6 days

    love can change everything,may god bless you both .

  • Sen G.
    6 days

    Never let your son feel low ....😊☺️😍 A father's Love is unimaginable ☺️. Love from Arunachal Pradesh💗💖

  • Tara D.
    6 days

    Thankyou sir

  • Tara D.
    6 days

    Excellent

  • Grishma K.
    6 days

    beautiful and pure!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Mirmily D.
    6 days

    God bless you and Avnish..

  • Jeya P.
    6 days

    Unbelievable..!! Aditya, you have done something which most of us always want to but never have that courage. May God bless you and Avnish always.

  • Jyoti V.
    6 days

    Salute Aditya 👏👏👏👍♥️