back
World's Best Mommy Is A Single Dad
Pune’s Aditya Tiwari was adjudged "Best Mommy of the World" at an International Women's Day function in Bangalore recently. A single man, he had to go all out to win custody of Avnish, a child with Down syndrome, he met at an orphanage in 2016. This is their love story. 😍
03/30/2020 4:57 AM
- 131.2k
- 3.0k
- 124
114 comments
Suchitra S.2 days
Wow !!
Kartik L.2 days
Kudos to you Aditya! It's a beautiful story ❤️❤️❤️
Deepa A.3 days
May God bless your family and this precious lucky child .
Nagina K.4 days
God bless u n Avnish🙏🙏
Dharitri S.5 days
Salute you bhai
Anjana S.5 days
Great feeling.... Salute to you.....
Yun L.5 days
Avnish, u r a vry lucky child, u got a amazing Father... U deserve a big salute Sir.. God bless u both..
Ratna S.5 days
Great👏�gh
Sharmistha S.5 days
The hole in the heart filled up with the love of his father..
Sheryl B.5 days
Grand salute 4 dis man
Priyanka B.6 days
Sir God bless both of you.
Suwarna S.6 days
Salute and respect
Monikongkana B.6 days
love can change everything,may god bless you both .
Sen G.6 days
Never let your son feel low ....😊☺️😍 A father's Love is unimaginable ☺️. Love from Arunachal Pradesh💗💖
Tara D.6 days
Thankyou sir
Tara D.6 days
Excellent
Grishma K.6 days
beautiful and pure!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Mirmily D.6 days
God bless you and Avnish..
Jeya P.6 days
Unbelievable..!! Aditya, you have done something which most of us always want to but never have that courage. May God bless you and Avnish always.
Jyoti V.6 days
Salute Aditya 👏👏👏👍♥️