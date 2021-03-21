back

World's Smallest Breed Of Cows Are From Andhra Pradesh

The Punganur cattle breed is on the brink of extinction. But there's a new ray of hope for these adorable bovines. Find out what. 🐮

21/03/2021 5:27 AM
  • 207.5K
  • 148

And even more

  1. 2:05

    When Curiosity Almost Killed This Big Cat

  2. 1:36

    World's Smallest Breed Of Cows Are From Andhra Pradesh

  3. 3:03

    Fishermen Rescue The Ocean's Oddball

  4. 2:16

    Trash Found In Stray Cow's Stomach

  5. 13:18

    The Story Of Solo: Bandhavgarh's Tigress

  6. 5:46

    This Intense Rescue Of A Parrot Will Cheer You Up

75 comments

  • Munna M.
    12 hours

    http://bit.ly/3caquuY

  • Shabnam W.
    13 hours

    They look cute but I doubt short legs can be sufficient to carry their body weight; I imagine it would affect their joints badly. I don't know if this is a natural breed but if it's bred by man it doesn't seem to be good for the animal.

  • Aditi P.
    a day

    OMG.. they're so cute... the calves just look like pups.. .. get one like this.. :)

  • Hafsa A.
    a day

    So cute

  • Veer S.
    a day

    Wow they are so adorable cute

  • Bhat S.
    a day

    Corgi Cow😍

  • Moiz B.
    a day

    kripa nahi, breeding se inka count badhega

  • Usuna B.
    a day

    I wan them

  • Khurshid A.
    a day

    tayab bhai ham ko bhe khelana

  • Faiza R.
    a day

    Sotu

  • Gibbs
    a day

    I would love to have it as my pet.

  • Khan F.
    a day

    Steak in making 😬

  • Vishal C.
    a day

    Suddenly Brut is talking about cows.. 🤣🤣..

  • Murali T.
    a day

    Please send picture of bull no. NDL PG 430897

  • Om L.
    a day

    awwww so cute

  • Sunil G.
    a day

    Pleas sher your contact no 9455026471

  • Michael W.
    2 days

    Havasy Farms. Let’s go!!!

  • Lok P.
    2 days

    Contact details of this man please.

  • George C.
    2 days

    I saw several post of people appreciating Mrs with the help on how they start their investment with $1000 and earn over $5240 more income than their salary, things has actually change since I started trading with her. Contact her on Magdalena Kay Fonte

  • Rudolph H.
    2 days

    NOTE THIS‼️‼️‼️ Most People saying bitcoin is a scam are people who regretted buying months ago and are still shocked by the exponential increase But then! Crypto is more than just throwing in your money and waiting for it to bubble and withdraw... you can earn a passive income from your crypto rather hoarding when no one is sure of tomorrow.. Contact to start a trade for yourself I did and I’m reaping the fruits of it Be wise, earn from it while it last’s

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.