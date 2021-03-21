back
World's Smallest Breed Of Cows Are From Andhra Pradesh
The Punganur cattle breed is on the brink of extinction. But there's a new ray of hope for these adorable bovines. Find out what. 🐮
21/03/2021 5:27 AM
75 comments
Munna M.12 hours
http://bit.ly/3caquuY
Shabnam W.13 hours
They look cute but I doubt short legs can be sufficient to carry their body weight; I imagine it would affect their joints badly. I don't know if this is a natural breed but if it's bred by man it doesn't seem to be good for the animal.
Aditi P.a day
OMG.. they're so cute... the calves just look like pups.. .. get one like this.. :)
Hafsa A.a day
So cute
Veer S.a day
Wow they are so adorable cute
Bhat S.a day
Corgi Cow😍
Moiz B.a day
kripa nahi, breeding se inka count badhega
Usuna B.a day
I wan them
Khurshid A.a day
tayab bhai ham ko bhe khelana
Faiza R.a day
Sotu
Gibbsa day
I would love to have it as my pet.
Khan F.a day
Steak in making 😬
Vishal C.a day
Suddenly Brut is talking about cows.. 🤣🤣..
Murali T.a day
Please send picture of bull no. NDL PG 430897
Om L.a day
awwww so cute
Sunil G.a day
Pleas sher your contact no 9455026471
Michael W.2 days
Havasy Farms. Let’s go!!!
Lok P.2 days
Contact details of this man please.
