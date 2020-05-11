Yes, A Social Distancing Motorcycle Exists
Real-Life Chulbul Viral In Lockdown
How To Trim Hair At Home Ft. Jawed Habib
Welcome Applause For Little Covid-19 Survivor
Nurses Babysit Covid-19 Patient’s Son
Mom Crosses States On Scooty To Fetch Son
Very innovative
Please somebody explain him what Covid19 exactly is and how it spreads and if he cares for his daughter, shouldn't be sending her School. Nearly 100000 die in road accidents in India annually, much more than covid has caused. Please drive safe something safe if you wanna go out🙏
Tripura ki hai. Agartala
First Idea for vocal for local
good idea though, but before implementing he should had done a structural analysis of the extension part. this is currently an open invitation to accident.
Its pointless...if at the end you are staying in the same house..
Wow!! Superb plan for riders👌👌
Cool
Talented, must be encouraged
Necessity is the Mother of invention. Hat off to a man who value and do anything for his Daughter.
So pointless
Great
Very innovative 👍
Great invention! Hats off to him.
Great idea maker. Those knows they have such responsibilities.
What talent
Iska koi Thulla Challan nhi krega..... Innovation must be supported and encouraged
Fake channel है yeh
pariba
https://medium.com/@jurgenthoelen/belgian-dutch-study-why-in-times-of-covid-19-you-can-not-walk-run-bike-close-to-each-other-a5df19c77d08
The design might endanger the pillion rider, she catches the draft of air left behind by the driver.
58 comments
Tushar B.2 days
Very innovative
James P.2 days
Please somebody explain him what Covid19 exactly is and how it spreads and if he cares for his daughter, shouldn't be sending her School. Nearly 100000 die in road accidents in India annually, much more than covid has caused. Please drive safe something safe if you wanna go out🙏
Prasenjit D.2 days
Tripura ki hai. Agartala
Bhavsar Y.2 days
First Idea for vocal for local
Abin A.2 days
good idea though, but before implementing he should had done a structural analysis of the extension part. this is currently an open invitation to accident.
Ravi P.2 days
Its pointless...if at the end you are staying in the same house..
Ramakrishna J.2 days
Wow!! Superb plan for riders👌👌
Hansel R.3 days
Cool
Pralhad J.3 days
Talented, must be encouraged
Forence F.3 days
Necessity is the Mother of invention. Hat off to a man who value and do anything for his Daughter.
Saptarshi D.3 days
So pointless
Sanjana I.3 days
Great
Ruth R.3 days
Very innovative 👍
Yawar Y.4 days
Great invention! Hats off to him.
Yesu D.4 days
Great idea maker. Those knows they have such responsibilities.
Daphne R.4 days
What talent
Sushant M.4 days
Iska koi Thulla Challan nhi krega..... Innovation must be supported and encouraged
Lakshay Y.4 days
Fake channel है yeh
Bhaskar4 days
pariba
Abhimanyu G.4 days
https://medium.com/@jurgenthoelen/belgian-dutch-study-why-in-times-of-covid-19-you-can-not-walk-run-bike-close-to-each-other-a5df19c77d08 The design might endanger the pillion rider, she catches the draft of air left behind by the driver.