Yes, A Social Distancing Motorcycle Exists

Riding pillion yet socially distant. Here’s a motorcycle apt for these crazy times.😎

05/10/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 05/11/2020 9:28 AM
  • 112.5k
  • 70

58 comments

  • Tushar B.
    2 days

    Very innovative

  • James P.
    2 days

    Please somebody explain him what Covid19 exactly is and how it spreads and if he cares for his daughter, shouldn't be sending her School. Nearly 100000 die in road accidents in India annually, much more than covid has caused. Please drive safe something safe if you wanna go out🙏

  • Prasenjit D.
    2 days

    Tripura ki hai. Agartala

  • Bhavsar Y.
    2 days

    First Idea for vocal for local

  • Abin A.
    2 days

    good idea though, but before implementing he should had done a structural analysis of the extension part. this is currently an open invitation to accident.

  • Ravi P.
    2 days

    Its pointless...if at the end you are staying in the same house..

  • Ramakrishna J.
    2 days

    Wow!! Superb plan for riders👌👌

  • Hansel R.
    3 days

    Cool

  • Pralhad J.
    3 days

    Talented, must be encouraged

  • Forence F.
    3 days

    Necessity is the Mother of invention. Hat off to a man who value and do anything for his Daughter.

  • Saptarshi D.
    3 days

    So pointless

  • Sanjana I.
    3 days

    Great

  • Ruth R.
    3 days

    Very innovative 👍

  • Yawar Y.
    4 days

    Great invention! Hats off to him.

  • Yesu D.
    4 days

    Great idea maker. Those knows they have such responsibilities.

  • Daphne R.
    4 days

    What talent

  • Sushant M.
    4 days

    Iska koi Thulla Challan nhi krega..... Innovation must be supported and encouraged

  • Lakshay Y.
    4 days

    Fake channel है yeh

  • Bhaskar
    4 days

    pariba

  • Abhimanyu G.
    4 days

    https://medium.com/@jurgenthoelen/belgian-dutch-study-why-in-times-of-covid-19-you-can-not-walk-run-bike-close-to-each-other-a5df19c77d08 The design might endanger the pillion rider, she catches the draft of air left behind by the driver.