back

Yet Another Politician Loses Lockdown Cool

K Arjunan is no more an MP but the Tamil Nadu politician was not going to have some police officials stop his lockdown journey. Just another instance of India's infamous VIP culture...

06/30/2020 5:35 PMupdated: 07/01/2020 9:52 AM
  • 128.8k
  • 102

Politics

90 comments

  • Marceline J.
    6 days

    Why did u kick him u all police only kick poor people an u all get kick by big why all five got one AKArjunan to kickoff

  • Vikram J.
    07/11/2020 08:00

    This is why we are like third world country

  • Thandu M.
    07/10/2020 15:06

    Punish him.💪🏼

  • Srivatsa P.
    07/09/2020 11:51

    Born Bxxxxxd

  • Ashhar W.
    07/08/2020 05:53

    Neta aur police... Dono mc hote hain... Ramji ne milayi jodi, ek andha ek kodhi..

  • Neetu C.
    07/07/2020 16:43

    Mr Modi’s government giving strength to our government servants to fight back with these so called powerful people, truly loving India now 👍🙏

  • Anna K.
    07/06/2020 17:18

    Disgusting

  • Sajjad A.
    07/06/2020 16:02

    Tht is power of political party super had Kick him more on his face sir

  • Pradeep T.
    07/06/2020 12:38

    Good job

  • Shashikant T.
    07/05/2020 14:38

    Shame TN police don't behave like up and bihar

  • David C.
    07/05/2020 14:06

    What's new

  • Suresh C.
    07/04/2020 17:27

    Very good SUPER

  • Raj K.
    07/04/2020 02:31

    Shoot that bastard

  • Ajinkya K.
    07/03/2020 20:42

    In India it’s always think as who has power he can do anything but one should actually act help poor or needy with those power or right instead of behaving like this shit 🙏🏼 This actually applicable to all and not limited to politicians or policemen .

  • Praveen R.
    07/03/2020 18:59

    Deneka usko gaand pe phatke

  • Praveen R.
    07/03/2020 18:59

    Chi baaki police waale chakke jaise khade bc

  • Praveen R.
    07/03/2020 18:58

    Police ke oooper hath uthaya

  • Praveen R.
    07/03/2020 18:58

    Iski maanka bhosda

  • Henry A.
    07/03/2020 15:40

    Let them get fucked

  • Eric S.
    07/03/2020 08:05

    Incredible India