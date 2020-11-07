back
Yet Another Politician Loses Lockdown Cool
K Arjunan is no more an MP but the Tamil Nadu politician was not going to have some police officials stop his lockdown journey. Just another instance of India's infamous VIP culture...
06/30/2020 5:35 PMupdated: 07/01/2020 9:52 AM
- 128.8k
- 1.1k
- 102
90 comments
Marceline J.6 days
Why did u kick him u all police only kick poor people an u all get kick by big why all five got one AKArjunan to kickoff
Vikram J.07/11/2020 08:00
This is why we are like third world country
Thandu M.07/10/2020 15:06
Punish him.💪🏼
Srivatsa P.07/09/2020 11:51
Born Bxxxxxd
Ashhar W.07/08/2020 05:53
Neta aur police... Dono mc hote hain... Ramji ne milayi jodi, ek andha ek kodhi..
Neetu C.07/07/2020 16:43
Mr Modi’s government giving strength to our government servants to fight back with these so called powerful people, truly loving India now 👍🙏
Anna K.07/06/2020 17:18
Disgusting
Sajjad A.07/06/2020 16:02
Tht is power of political party super had Kick him more on his face sir
Pradeep T.07/06/2020 12:38
Good job
Shashikant T.07/05/2020 14:38
Shame TN police don't behave like up and bihar
David C.07/05/2020 14:06
What's new
Suresh C.07/04/2020 17:27
Very good SUPER
Raj K.07/04/2020 02:31
Shoot that bastard
Ajinkya K.07/03/2020 20:42
In India it’s always think as who has power he can do anything but one should actually act help poor or needy with those power or right instead of behaving like this shit 🙏🏼 This actually applicable to all and not limited to politicians or policemen .
Praveen R.07/03/2020 18:59
Deneka usko gaand pe phatke
Praveen R.07/03/2020 18:59
Chi baaki police waale chakke jaise khade bc
Praveen R.07/03/2020 18:58
Police ke oooper hath uthaya
Praveen R.07/03/2020 18:58
Iski maanka bhosda
Henry A.07/03/2020 15:40
Let them get fucked
Eric S.07/03/2020 08:05
Incredible India