Yogi Adityanath Has Some Lofty Claims For Bihar
Yogi Adityanath has reached Bihar and he is out slamming everyone, from the opposition, to Pakistan, to JNU students.
21/10/2020 4:19 PMupdated: 21/10/2020 4:22 PM
Saaz S.2 hours
Ye takla bhogia se up nahi sanbhal raha hai aur chala hai Bihar sanbhalne
Imtiaz A.2 hours
Ye India Pakistan mat ker lanti Insan halal ka kha harami
Bhanu C.3 hours
Same playcard. He has nothing done to his state and advertising that modi did something to this nation.
Yogesh K.3 hours
After Modi he will definetly be our PM
Jerald R.4 hours
It is good that Aditya Yoginath is campaigning in Bihar, BJP will lose all these places....😁
Kunal S.4 hours
This Love,care & like Emoji's is not For u...kip dt in mind
Sha H.4 hours
Ur indian r slave every time phalay angrazo kay tha ab en chutiyoo kay ho Lakin tum Indian fools kay liya yahi criminal PM CM hm achay ha they will show u mirror Tum loog vote apnay mazay say datay ho lakin souch kah nahi datay even ya be nahi dhektay ki hamaray PM CM hm ya koi minister well educated be ha ki nahi But this is good india is burning inside but it is good hum ko ganta farak padta ha
Ankit M.5 hours
Please stop using the Indian army for political agenda... we people are now divided by our thoughts and political agendas... but still we have the same emotions for our jawans... so please stop using the Indian army for gaining vote... they are always on their duty🤩
Aizul I.5 hours
madarcod tuh ek atangbadi hai
Ekas G.5 hours
do min ke leye esa laga ki vin diesel speech de rha h😂🤣
Valsalan K.5 hours
I don't know about journalists, I only knows MODiA Godi Media propaganda bhai 😅 I do priest talk also.....
Rahul B.6 hours
Sameer Chopra
Noyalo K.7 hours
China has occupied our land if you have any information
Sheshrao G.7 hours
रोजगार, तुझा बाप, देनार
Shahbaz R.7 hours
Impressive speech.
Fair W.8 hours
He's speaking up for India. Phony secularism is not what India needs. People know what media is trying to hide, twist and manipulate.
Talikha M.8 hours
Kashmir, Pakistan choro tum UP ko samaloo pahali
مرزا ف.8 hours
Ab Kuch Nya lao Yaar Kitna Ek hi chiz pe pkao ge
Wakifa R.8 hours
He is out of content...somebody please help him out, he has been using the same topic for decades...
Saleem K.8 hours
O stupid monkey looking face 41 jawan lost their life just before elections in j & k and you talking shit a hole