back

Yogi Adityanath Has Some Lofty Claims For Bihar

Yogi Adityanath has reached Bihar and he is out slamming everyone, from the opposition, to Pakistan, to JNU students.

21/10/2020 4:19 PMupdated: 21/10/2020 4:22 PM
  • 102K
  • 458

Politics

  1. 3:11

    Yogi Adityanath Has Some Lofty Claims For Bihar

  2. 2:53

    Arnab Goswami Grilled: By A Comedian Before Cops

  3. 6:43

    Sisodia Vs. Javadekar On Delhi Pollution

  4. 3:00

    These Communal Harmony Ads Sparked Outrage

  5. 4:16

    Himanta Biswa Sarma Promises To Defeat Love Jihad

  6. 2:26

    PM’s Improbable Suggestion Holds Water

450 comments

  • Saaz S.
    2 hours

    Ye takla bhogia se up nahi sanbhal raha hai aur chala hai Bihar sanbhalne

  • Imtiaz A.
    2 hours

    Ye India Pakistan mat ker lanti Insan halal ka kha harami

  • Bhanu C.
    3 hours

    Same playcard. He has nothing done to his state and advertising that modi did something to this nation.

  • Yogesh K.
    3 hours

    After Modi he will definetly be our PM

  • Jerald R.
    4 hours

    It is good that Aditya Yoginath is campaigning in Bihar, BJP will lose all these places....😁

  • Kunal S.
    4 hours

    This Love,care & like Emoji's is not For u...kip dt in mind

  • Sha H.
    4 hours

    Ur indian r slave every time phalay angrazo kay tha ab en chutiyoo kay ho Lakin tum Indian fools kay liya yahi criminal PM CM hm achay ha they will show u mirror Tum loog vote apnay mazay say datay ho lakin souch kah nahi datay even ya be nahi dhektay ki hamaray PM CM hm ya koi minister well educated be ha ki nahi But this is good india is burning inside but it is good hum ko ganta farak padta ha

  • Ankit M.
    5 hours

    Please stop using the Indian army for political agenda... we people are now divided by our thoughts and political agendas... but still we have the same emotions for our jawans... so please stop using the Indian army for gaining vote... they are always on their duty🤩

  • Aizul I.
    5 hours

    madarcod tuh ek atangbadi hai

  • Ekas G.
    5 hours

    do min ke leye esa laga ki vin diesel speech de rha h😂🤣

  • Valsalan K.
    5 hours

    I don't know about journalists, I only knows MODiA Godi Media propaganda bhai 😅 I do priest talk also.....

  • Rahul B.
    6 hours

    Sameer Chopra

  • Noyalo K.
    7 hours

    China has occupied our land if you have any information

  • Sheshrao G.
    7 hours

    रोजगार, तुझा बाप, देनार

  • Shahbaz R.
    7 hours

    Impressive speech.

  • Fair W.
    8 hours

    He's speaking up for India. Phony secularism is not what India needs. People know what media is trying to hide, twist and manipulate.

  • Talikha M.
    8 hours

    Kashmir, Pakistan choro tum UP ko samaloo pahali

  • مرزا ف.
    8 hours

    Ab Kuch Nya lao Yaar Kitna Ek hi chiz pe pkao ge

  • Wakifa R.
    8 hours

    He is out of content...somebody please help him out, he has been using the same topic for decades...

  • Saleem K.
    8 hours

    O stupid monkey looking face 41 jawan lost their life just before elections in j & k and you talking shit a hole

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.