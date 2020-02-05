back
Yogi Adityanath Peppers Poll Speech With Pakistan Zingers
Elections in Delhi. The Chief Minister from UP comes calling. The highlight of his campaign speech? 8 Pakistans in 48 seconds. * take a deep breath * 😯😯
02/05/2020 11:22 AM
- 227.7k
- 3.1k
- 1.1k
1047 comments
Najeeb K.19 minutes
Panic panic panic
Usama A.20 minutes
Pakistan hun main💪💪💪
Adnan Y.22 minutes
In ko Pakistan phobia ho gya ha. 😝 normal routine of BJP to divert public attention 🤣
Bipinananda M.23 minutes
As if the ambassador of pakisthan,
Karuna P.23 minutes
He knows nothing about governance or Indian constitution... Good for nothing radical
Balwinder S.37 minutes
BJP will remain indebted to Mohd. Ali Jinnah that he created Pakistan due to which they are in power.
Umar C.38 minutes
un-educated mantri bharwa
Shaik G.40 minutes
Lagta hy Pakistan se is ka khun ka reshta hy
زوبین ق.41 minutes
Phati Hui Chappal se maarna Yaa Chappal phate tak maarna Isku 🤔🤔🤔
Sheikh Z.an hour
I stay in hostel my bed partner was one day he say Pakistanis people is truly bad but I ask him how to do you know? he say every day I watched Zee News DNA program. 😜😜😜
Ameenuddin H.an hour
Brand advertisement for the stupid nebouring country is not required.
Nikunj T.an hour
why the fuck you guys are so biased the media like you will again divide the India shame on you guys ...
Mujeeb P.an hour
Shakal se hi chutiya lagta hai Pakistan 🇵🇰 ka dalal hai unpad dhongi sala
Hafizur R.an hour
পাকিস্তান নাম টা। জপের মালা
Dabangg B.an hour
Taklistan..🤯
Zafar N.an hour
Isko aur kuchh yad Nahin hai
Opinder S.an hour
Idiot
Zameer S.an hour
Pakistan ka beta hai yogi
Yuvraj S.an hour
Pakistan......Pakistan.... Pakistan... !
Sonam G.an hour
Amtee bessal mak mos soun