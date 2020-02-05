back

Yogi Adityanath Peppers Poll Speech With Pakistan Zingers

Elections in Delhi. The Chief Minister from UP comes calling. The highlight of his campaign speech? 8 Pakistans in 48 seconds. * take a deep breath * 😯😯

02/05/2020 11:22 AM
  • 227.7k
  • 1.1k

Politics

1047 comments

  • Najeeb K.
    19 minutes

    Panic panic panic

  • Usama A.
    20 minutes

    Pakistan hun main💪💪💪

  • Adnan Y.
    22 minutes

    In ko Pakistan phobia ho gya ha. 😝 normal routine of BJP to divert public attention 🤣

  • Bipinananda M.
    23 minutes

    As if the ambassador of pakisthan,

  • Karuna P.
    23 minutes

    He knows nothing about governance or Indian constitution... Good for nothing radical

  • Balwinder S.
    37 minutes

    BJP will remain indebted to Mohd. Ali Jinnah that he created Pakistan due to which they are in power.

  • Umar C.
    38 minutes

    un-educated mantri bharwa

  • Shaik G.
    40 minutes

    Lagta hy Pakistan se is ka khun ka reshta hy

  • زوبین ق.
    41 minutes

    Phati Hui Chappal se maarna Yaa Chappal phate tak maarna Isku 🤔🤔🤔

  • Sheikh Z.
    an hour

    I stay in hostel my bed partner was one day he say Pakistanis people is truly bad but I ask him how to do you know? he say every day I watched Zee News DNA program. 😜😜😜

  • Ameenuddin H.
    an hour

    Brand advertisement for the stupid nebouring country is not required.

  • Nikunj T.
    an hour

    why the fuck you guys are so biased the media like you will again divide the India shame on you guys ...

  • Mujeeb P.
    an hour

    Shakal se hi chutiya lagta hai Pakistan 🇵🇰 ka dalal hai unpad dhongi sala

  • Hafizur R.
    an hour

    পাকিস্তান নাম টা। জপের মালা

  • Dabangg B.
    an hour

    Taklistan..🤯

  • Zafar N.
    an hour

    Isko aur kuchh yad Nahin hai

  • Opinder S.
    an hour

    Idiot

  • Zameer S.
    an hour

    Pakistan ka beta hai yogi

  • Yuvraj S.
    an hour

    Pakistan......Pakistan.... Pakistan... !

  • Sonam G.
    an hour

    Amtee bessal mak mos soun