Young Girl's Fierce Response On Midday Meal Row
As Lingayat seers oppose Karnataka government's move to include eggs in midday meals, this young girl has made it crystal clear on what she wants to eat... 🥚
14/12/2021 5:57 PMupdated: 15/12/2021 11:51 AM
540 comments
Akbar A.a day
Great girl Hats off we need more people's like her 💯
Aruna T.3 days
More Power to you girl.....This is what is needed.....Raise your voice......against injustice...... You have Full right to ask what you want.... Inspiring....Hope some more people get sanity after watching this
Vinay P.3 days
Govt or the Donor decide about free food it is the donor who will decide and they should give good quality of whatever donated, She is instigated to speak this way. People have been living as vegetarian for years and they were healthy suddenly the poultry egg which has been injected for speedier growth is being fed to those children. Tomorrow they may even ask tofee to be in classes
Roshni M.5 days
I see the future people's CM/PM in her. Feed her all the eggs and bananas she needs, she really need good health to keep up the confidence ❤️👍
Manjunath P.30/12/2021 14:12
Her knowledge is like halfboiled egg. Clearly she is acting on someone's direction. If you want to eat egg then get out from Math, simple. Why all this RR.
Manjunath P.30/12/2021 14:04
Shit filled mind
Md R.27/12/2021 08:29
Very good young generation... God bless you
Deepa N.27/12/2021 03:04
Go girl 💗
Chung C.25/12/2021 16:53
Respect 🤗🤗
Kshirabdhi T.24/12/2021 13:56
Brut India, stop publishing partial news
Kshirabdhi T.24/12/2021 13:34
Yeah, she can eat what she wants but she shouldn't force others to arrange that food for her... People, kindly don't get biased simply on the headlines...Learn the truth before commenting.
Gayatri I.24/12/2021 07:30
Vegetarian diet is healthier. Even people with money now a days going vegetarian and vegan for health. Plan nutritious diet. Give them proper a fruit, salad, roti 2 sabzi good quality dal and rice. Raagi porridge will give them so much calcuim. Just adding sabja seeds to their water can also be so beneficial. There must be many kids from vegetarian families too. So do they have to starve or they dont have right to have moral values n ethics because they are poor? A balanced vegetarian diet will ensure that kids from all family backgrounds can eat. P.s. notifications off. I wont respond to the replies. Especially those of meat eaters cause the comments on this thread from meat eaters are pretty rude n disrespectful.
Mahesh J.24/12/2021 07:09
You should have posted both before and after video 😂😂🤣
Partho L.23/12/2021 15:00
The most disgusting thing is that our so called religious leaders can't see beyond their noses. The girl was right. The leaders should first look at themselves then start preaching about religion to others.
Amar K.23/12/2021 03:39
Are they Hindu's version of fatwa makers.. why the hell Govt. should consider any idea as outrageous as this.. children should be fed without heeding to any of these privileged ponchos..
D V.22/12/2021 11:09
Why a bunch of old men with certain beliefs are allowed to impose their dietary preferences over others ? We needs opinion from doctors, not seers.
Sarita I.21/12/2021 15:42
Salute to this girl. These are the kind of children India needs today. Stand up your rights.
Gayatri D.21/12/2021 09:07
Many ngo in districts areas don't provide proper food to kids ...only how much they earn is most important.. if u raise questions u r fired from jobs...
Ashish K.20/12/2021 14:26
F everyone u can't control what to eat where to eat how to heat.
Adesh G.20/12/2021 09:14
I wish my two daughters grow up like you, A Fighter... 😍, brave girl, may you be blessed and destined great 🙏