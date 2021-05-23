back
Your Platelets Can Literally Save Lives
"If you die having touched one person's life, you are going to heaven." Dozens of cancer patients have benefitted from this priest's 90-minute visits to the hospital. But what does he do there?
23/05/2021 4:27 PM
- 158.2K
- 1.8K
- 121
And even more
- 4:39
Que se passe-t-il dans notre cerveau quand on a la gueule de bois ?
- 4:24
24 heures dans un service hospitalier de rééducation olfactive
- 3:25
Victime d'un cancer quand elle était ministre, Muriel Pénicaud raconte
- 3:52
2000 € pour décrédibiliser le vaccin Pfizer : un influenceur témoigne
- 5:36
Tuto : comment avoir moins mal au dos
- 3:09
Pass sanitaire : comment ça va marcher ?
113 comments
Jillian T.a day
Father seeing this so late but I can't stress on how amazing and great this initiative is. You have always been so inspiring and motivating. I'm so glad more people will be inspired after this video. You're amazing. ❤️
Alice D.a day
God bless you for your acts of charity and reaching out to people in need...
Prabha M.2 days
you should start this
Asra R.3 days
Great job, impressed and moved. HATS off to a kind hearted person like you. Stay blessed and safe. 👍
Brian D.3 days
God Bless you Fr.Suren
Rodrigues C.3 days
Due to respect to u Fr
Brucewel C.3 days
Great Job ......great initiative to spread the awareness.....m sure many will leave their inhibitions behind after watching this.
Ricky M.3 days
Bhagwan ka avtaar hai aap sir 🙏🏼 , more power to you 🙏🏼
Alka A.3 days
You're amazing sir! Want to follow your path.
Victor R.4 days
Congratulations father you are great God bless you 🙏 ❤
Celestine D.4 days
May good lord always bless you keep you always healthy and happy
Apollo D.4 days
STILL THE SMILING & LAUGHING PRIEST. 😅😂🤣
Sandhya V.4 days
Humanity so wonderful...God bless.
Mugdha R.4 days
There are good persons like you sir, so this world is surviving.
Louisa M.4 days
👍
Christine F.4 days
May God bless you more and more father Suren. Jesus the light of the world is shining thru u.
Deepy P.4 days
God be with you Fr. Suren🙏 stay bless
Bhanu P.4 days
🙏🙏🙏🙏👍👍👌👌👌
Jayashree R.5 days
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Poornima P.5 days
Hats off to you Father for such humble selfless service 🙏 A big salute respect to you 🙌👏👍