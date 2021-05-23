back

Your Platelets Can Literally Save Lives

"If you die having touched one person's life, you are going to heaven." Dozens of cancer patients have benefitted from this priest's 90-minute visits to the hospital. But what does he do there?

23/05/2021 4:27 PM
  • 158.2K
  • 121

113 comments

  • Jillian T.
    a day

    Father seeing this so late but I can't stress on how amazing and great this initiative is. You have always been so inspiring and motivating. I'm so glad more people will be inspired after this video. You're amazing. ❤️

  • Alice D.
    a day

    God bless you for your acts of charity and reaching out to people in need...

  • Prabha M.
    2 days

    you should start this

  • Asra R.
    3 days

    Great job, impressed and moved. HATS off to a kind hearted person like you. Stay blessed and safe. 👍

  • Brian D.
    3 days

    God Bless you Fr.Suren

  • Rodrigues C.
    3 days

    Due to respect to u Fr

  • Brucewel C.
    3 days

    Great Job ......great initiative to spread the awareness.....m sure many will leave their inhibitions behind after watching this.

  • Ricky M.
    3 days

    Bhagwan ka avtaar hai aap sir 🙏🏼 , more power to you 🙏🏼

  • Alka A.
    3 days

    You're amazing sir! Want to follow your path.

  • Victor R.
    4 days

    Congratulations father you are great God bless you 🙏 ❤

  • Celestine D.
    4 days

    May good lord always bless you keep you always healthy and happy

  • Apollo D.
    4 days

    STILL THE SMILING & LAUGHING PRIEST. 😅😂🤣

  • Sandhya V.
    4 days

    Humanity so wonderful...God bless.

  • Mugdha R.
    4 days

    There are good persons like you sir, so this world is surviving.

  • Louisa M.
    4 days

    👍

  • Christine F.
    4 days

    May God bless you more and more father Suren. Jesus the light of the world is shining thru u.

  • Deepy P.
    4 days

    God be with you Fr. Suren🙏 stay bless

  • Bhanu P.
    4 days

    🙏🙏🙏🙏👍👍👌👌👌

  • Jayashree R.
    5 days

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Poornima P.
    5 days

    Hats off to you Father for such humble selfless service 🙏 A big salute respect to you 🙌👏👍

