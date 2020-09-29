back

Youth Congress Burns Tractor To Oppose Farmer Bills

A day after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to three farmer bills, Youth Congress members burnt the same tractor for the second time in protest at India Gate.

29/09/2020 4:27 PM
61 comments

  • Abhi S.
    6 hours

    Kateed

  • Sagar V.
    10 hours

    फेकू चुप

  • Saeed R.
    11 hours

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2756311364654394&id=100008266712866

  • Vattela S.
    11 hours

    Only congres scan do this I think it's pappus ideas

  • Revanasiddappa N.
    15 hours

    ಎಲ್ಲಿಂದ ಬಂದೆ ಮಾರಾಯ ನೀನು. ನಿನಗೇನಾದರೂ ಮನುಷ್ಯತ್ವ ವಿದ್ದರೆ ರಾಜಿನಾಮೆ ಕೊಟ್ಟು ಹೋಗು. ದೇಶ ಹಾಳು ಮಾಡಿ ಜನ ಸಾಯುಸಬೇಡ.

  • Rubel H.
    19 hours

    Modi...destroyed india

  • Preity S.
    a day

    MSP IS ALL THAT WE DEMAND MR. MODI! YOU’RE ALWAYS BLABBERING SHIT, WHY DON’T YOU ADDRESS THE REAL DEAL? ASK THE FARMERS WHAT THEY WANT, YOU CANNOT FORCE US INTO SUBMISSION 😠it

  • Arjun A.
    a day

    Working from home can pay more than you think. start making money online from home Earn over $3000 within 24 hours with your smart phone or with your laptop anywhere you are All you need is an hour from your time. If you are interested click on the link to inbox the management 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇https://www.facebook.com/chandan.chandanchaubey.1

  • Vishal R.
    a day

    Hello friends, if you want to learn and trade with bitcoin, WhatsApp me on +1 (614) 963-1181. You can join our Facebook group using the link, thanks. https://www.facebook.com/groups/234875431291406/?ref=share

  • Pragya R.
    a day

    Lol. "Ache din" 😂

  • Sujata B.
    a day

    When the hell this government will dare to bring a law for for women protection and shoot at site for RAPISTS in India. They bring laws only for businesses not for law and order in this country.

  • Kelvin F.
    a day

    This the sad story of today's India

  • Uday B.
    a day

    Maaro bhenchodo ki gaand mein ek ek goli...Gaand ke raaste Congress nikal ayegi

  • Jot A.
    2 days

    👎👎👎👎

  • Girinath G.
    2 days

    Brut... Why dont you put a detailed video about the benefits of this bill. ...

  • Girinath G.
    2 days

    It's not farmers who is burning the tractor. It's the congress people who has gone mad and dont know what to do .🤣😂😂

  • Sabha S.
    2 days

    Making money has never been easier. Invest in the cryptocurrency revolution the world brings, which allows you to earn extra money from the comfort zone of your home. We used $ 150 to get $ 2,000 24 hours as a profit, if you are interested, ask me How in the telegram Join the telegram channel for more information https://t.me/profit_with_cryptocurrency

  • Sunny S.
    2 days

    this was necessary 👍💯

  • Kumar H.
    2 days

    Why govt pass that bill if it is going to affect farmers ?

  • Jaideep P.
    2 days

    If Yogi can burn a rape victims dead body in the dead of night why not a tractor? Farmers shd burn these rogues instead though!

