Youth Congress Burns Tractor To Oppose Farmer Bills
A day after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to three farmer bills, Youth Congress members burnt the same tractor for the second time in protest at India Gate.
29/09/2020 4:27 PM
61 comments
Abhi S.6 hours
Kateed
Sagar V.10 hours
फेकू चुप
Saeed R.11 hours
Vattela S.11 hours
Only congres scan do this I think it's pappus ideas
Revanasiddappa N.15 hours
ಎಲ್ಲಿಂದ ಬಂದೆ ಮಾರಾಯ ನೀನು. ನಿನಗೇನಾದರೂ ಮನುಷ್ಯತ್ವ ವಿದ್ದರೆ ರಾಜಿನಾಮೆ ಕೊಟ್ಟು ಹೋಗು. ದೇಶ ಹಾಳು ಮಾಡಿ ಜನ ಸಾಯುಸಬೇಡ.
Rubel H.19 hours
Modi...destroyed india
Preity S.a day
MSP IS ALL THAT WE DEMAND MR. MODI! YOU’RE ALWAYS BLABBERING SHIT, WHY DON’T YOU ADDRESS THE REAL DEAL? ASK THE FARMERS WHAT THEY WANT, YOU CANNOT FORCE US INTO SUBMISSION 😠it
Arjun A.a day
Vishal R.a day
Pragya R.a day
Lol. "Ache din" 😂
Sujata B.a day
When the hell this government will dare to bring a law for for women protection and shoot at site for RAPISTS in India. They bring laws only for businesses not for law and order in this country.
Kelvin F.a day
This the sad story of today's India
Uday B.a day
Maaro bhenchodo ki gaand mein ek ek goli...Gaand ke raaste Congress nikal ayegi
Jot A.2 days
👎👎👎👎
Girinath G.2 days
Brut... Why dont you put a detailed video about the benefits of this bill. ...
Girinath G.2 days
It's not farmers who is burning the tractor. It's the congress people who has gone mad and dont know what to do .🤣😂😂
Sabha S.2 days
Sunny S.2 days
this was necessary 👍💯
Kumar H.2 days
Why govt pass that bill if it is going to affect farmers ?
Jaideep P.2 days
If Yogi can burn a rape victims dead body in the dead of night why not a tractor? Farmers shd burn these rogues instead though!