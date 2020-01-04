back

YouTuber Impresses Traffic Cops With BMW Superbike

This YouTube blogger riding a swanky BMW did not know what awaited him at a police checkpoint in Tamil Nadu.

01/04/2020 12:57 PM
  • 1.3m
  • 667

440 comments

  • Sahil R.
    an hour

    Fun loving policemen😂

  • Kiran K.
    2 hours

    Men will be men

  • Lucky T.
    3 hours

    Been to Tamil Nadu they are the most humble people..

  • Naveen K.
    4 hours

    Good

  • Raj D.
    4 hours

    I love to be in TN.I find most of them caring and loving.

  • Tresfil R.
    7 hours

    good cop . if you would have in UTTAR Pradesh . cop try to eat you ....

  • Shuvojit N.
    8 hours

    Shreya Dutta

  • Rohith R.
    9 hours

    maagarastra maagarastra

  • Ronit M.
    10 hours

    eta niye ni

  • Anandh M.
    10 hours

    Maduraikaraingalla. Enga approachey vera madhiri irukkum :)

  • Gopin S.
    10 hours

    interceprer Lele keh baad yeh na hojai bandardawa cheakpost ma

  • Mak N.
    10 hours

    They want profile picture of Facebook job done....100 likes..

  • Vikash K.
    11 hours

    At least they are asking for a photo very politely.

  • Piyush A.
    11 hours

    😆

  • Sunny L.
    12 hours

    Dis is south dat y no problem but in north u hv 2 pay alot

  • Zohra Z.
    12 hours

    But it’s very cute... shows their innocence

  • Abhimanyu V.
    12 hours

    Application used?

  • Aloysius L.
    12 hours

    Fkin apes

  • Sourav C.
    12 hours

    tera bmw

  • Sadik A.
    12 hours

    Nothing is funny love the policeman