5G Vs. Juhi: A Short Case of Controversy
Modi On How Social Media Changed Him
Not Your Average Bounty Hunter
The Milkman Who Flew In The Sky
These 23-Year-Olds Are Aiming For The Sky
India's First Museum Of Illusions Will Boggle Your Mind
We r with JUHI....It's our right to know what's cooking.behind the scenes.why should v step up to 5gnetwork..when v r putting the creatures around us at stake.. remember they r part of the food chain.please hold hands for the right cause ...v need to know what's happening around us d y.How safe are these radio frequencies.please.dont take this ahead if it's affecting lives around us either small or big ...
Tesla Starlink & Airtel One already taken aleap even beyond 5G spectrum Future wil decided it was good or Bad for us,hope humans understand till yet We have time Left 🙏
why such a noisy music..yuk
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Bunch of retards trying to politicize every step towards development. Why don't you protest against this and block another one or 2 national highways?
She is an actor ,why will she need publicity???she is famous..
5G has higher frequency and works in GHz bandwidth , radiation energy is much lower in 5G but density is higher as we need more and not antennas for coverage of single cell site as compared to 2G/3G/4G
We dont want 5G as it is injurious to human health and Environment.
Indians are getting free vaccines because of Supreme Court and not because of the magnanimity of the Supreme Leader
I use 2G
We have no reason to believe 5g is safe...
We dont need 5 G its affect our nature. Lets protest together.
As the example has shown in movie Robot 2.0 what can this highly rediation affect!
Forget about 4G,5G and leapfrog.......focus on user friendly Government websites with out politicians pics. I cannot download my Aadhar from website. Links are always broken.
We don't need 5G
Rs.20lacs
Starlink, give a try
2नो का 5 5 रुपया काट ओवरएक्टिंग का
Many places in our country still to date don't have proper connectivity, why don't we give priority to those places first? Even proper 3g connection will do a lot for majority of the people, 5g with it's known harmful radiation effects is not needed when 3g itself can do the job.
I love my broadband provider 100mbps promised and delivered...❤️❤️
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
224 comments
Monika P.44 minutes
We r with JUHI....It's our right to know what's cooking.behind the scenes.why should v step up to 5gnetwork..when v r putting the creatures around us at stake.. remember they r part of the food chain.please hold hands for the right cause ...v need to know what's happening around us d y.How safe are these radio frequencies.please.dont take this ahead if it's affecting lives around us either small or big ...
Faiz S.an hour
Tesla Starlink & Airtel One already taken aleap even beyond 5G spectrum Future wil decided it was good or Bad for us,hope humans understand till yet We have time Left 🙏
Haresh K.an hour
why such a noisy music..yuk
Krishna Y.an hour
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Vaidik B.an hour
Bunch of retards trying to politicize every step towards development. Why don't you protest against this and block another one or 2 national highways?
Nazneen B.an hour
She is an actor ,why will she need publicity???she is famous..
Vinay K.an hour
5G has higher frequency and works in GHz bandwidth , radiation energy is much lower in 5G but density is higher as we need more and not antennas for coverage of single cell site as compared to 2G/3G/4G
Rushabh S.2 hours
We dont want 5G as it is injurious to human health and Environment.
Jagdish M.2 hours
Indians are getting free vaccines because of Supreme Court and not because of the magnanimity of the Supreme Leader
Dibakar G.2 hours
I use 2G
Zuhaib Y.2 hours
We have no reason to believe 5g is safe...
Sunil D.3 hours
We dont need 5 G its affect our nature. Lets protest together.
Likha T.3 hours
As the example has shown in movie Robot 2.0 what can this highly rediation affect!
Ravi N.3 hours
Forget about 4G,5G and leapfrog.......focus on user friendly Government websites with out politicians pics. I cannot download my Aadhar from website. Links are always broken.
Kassang B.3 hours
We don't need 5G
Bhaskar D.3 hours
Rs.20lacs
Tsukunae S.3 hours
Starlink, give a try
अजय र.3 hours
2नो का 5 5 रुपया काट ओवरएक्टिंग का
Imiri A.3 hours
Many places in our country still to date don't have proper connectivity, why don't we give priority to those places first? Even proper 3g connection will do a lot for majority of the people, 5g with it's known harmful radiation effects is not needed when 3g itself can do the job.
Jaydeep K.4 hours
I love my broadband provider 100mbps promised and delivered...❤️❤️