5G Vs. Juhi: A Short Case of Controversy

5G just won a legal challenge in India. Is it something to look forward to?

07/06/2021 2:57 PM
  • 235.2K
  • 241

224 comments

  • Monika P.
    44 minutes

    We r with JUHI....It's our right to know what's cooking.behind the scenes.why should v step up to 5gnetwork..when v r putting the creatures around us at stake.. remember they r part of the food chain.please hold hands for the right cause ...v need to know what's happening around us d y.How safe are these radio frequencies.please.dont take this ahead if it's affecting lives around us either small or big ...

  • Faiz S.
    an hour

    Tesla Starlink & Airtel One already taken aleap even beyond 5G spectrum Future wil decided it was good or Bad for us,hope humans understand till yet We have time Left 🙏

  • Haresh K.
    an hour

    why such a noisy music..yuk

  • Krishna Y.
    an hour

  • Vaidik B.
    an hour

    Bunch of retards trying to politicize every step towards development. Why don't you protest against this and block another one or 2 national highways?

  • Nazneen B.
    an hour

    She is an actor ,why will she need publicity???she is famous..

  • Vinay K.
    an hour

    5G has higher frequency and works in GHz bandwidth , radiation energy is much lower in 5G but density is higher as we need more and not antennas for coverage of single cell site as compared to 2G/3G/4G

  • Rushabh S.
    2 hours

    We dont want 5G as it is injurious to human health and Environment.

  • Jagdish M.
    2 hours

    Indians are getting free vaccines because of Supreme Court and not because of the magnanimity of the Supreme Leader

  • Dibakar G.
    2 hours

    I use 2G

  • Zuhaib Y.
    2 hours

    We have no reason to believe 5g is safe...

  • Sunil D.
    3 hours

    We dont need 5 G its affect our nature. Lets protest together.

  • Likha T.
    3 hours

    As the example has shown in movie Robot 2.0 what can this highly rediation affect!

  • Ravi N.
    3 hours

    Forget about 4G,5G and leapfrog.......focus on user friendly Government websites with out politicians pics. I cannot download my Aadhar from website. Links are always broken.

  • Kassang B.
    3 hours

    We don't need 5G

  • Bhaskar D.
    3 hours

  • Tsukunae S.
    3 hours

    Starlink, give a try

  • अजय र.
    3 hours

  • Imiri A.
    3 hours

    Many places in our country still to date don't have proper connectivity, why don't we give priority to those places first? Even proper 3g connection will do a lot for majority of the people, 5g with it's known harmful radiation effects is not needed when 3g itself can do the job.

  • Jaydeep K.
    4 hours

    I love my broadband provider 100mbps promised and delivered...❤️❤️