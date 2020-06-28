Bottling The Indescribable Smell Of Monsoons

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
Sagar K.5 days
Where can we buy this perfumes
Garima G.07/13/2020 11:59
So good. I want one of these
Nikita S.07/13/2020 09:10
: Aren't we so thoughtful?
Preet K.07/12/2020 06:27
Where can we buy this?
Chhaya S.07/12/2020 06:14
Do you have a wattsapp no to order
Chhaya S.07/12/2020 06:13
In Mumbai where can I get mittiattar
Pauline G.07/11/2020 12:33
Brilliant!
Angad S.07/10/2020 07:03
-
Shantu Y.07/10/2020 04:11
Much thanks for this video
Harbhajan K.07/09/2020 20:31
I love it 🥰
Susmita C.07/09/2020 16:32
Are u serious!!!! Where can I buy one? ❤😱
Jaswant S.07/09/2020 14:52
This smell is very nice one can smellin earthen pitcher and surahi.Not much used these days Even in cooler asp kind of grass was used called kha khas ki tatia. But now wooen burda is used. The great poetess Amrita pritam also mentioned about this smell coming after first rain
Niv C.07/09/2020 05:05
Beautiful
Huzefa J.07/08/2020 08:13
Jitesh Shahalani do you guys have this fragrance
Nikhil K.07/08/2020 06:25
Beauty of words ...... The word "KUPPI" is still used in tamil and malayalam for bottle ..... And this word was used during the harappan era too 😍😍😍
Guru H.07/07/2020 15:00
bhai yeh idhar phailaanaa padega
Sourabh D.07/07/2020 08:21
TRACK ID PLEASE??
Sourabh D.07/07/2020 08:20
BACKGROUND SCORE??????
Vijendra K.07/07/2020 08:15
Yes, kannauj uttar Pradesh is known as perfume city of India since 1000 of years. They are still making perfumes with the same methods. Many of them export perfume to the other countries.
Elaine B.07/06/2020 12:21
Would love to receive a petrichor sample to review on my Instagram feed!