back
Coming Soon To J&K: World’s Highest Railway Bridge
The under-construction bridge over the Chenab river was recently called an “engineering marvel” by minister Piyush Goyal. It’s easy to see why...
02/03/2021 4:57 PM
- 100.8K
- 2.5K
- 31
And even more
- 5:17
Pourquoi déteste-t-on les messages sans réponse ?
- 5:47
En immersion dans l'agence qui protège la France des cyberattaques
- 4:36
TikTok : cette enseignante explique comment enseigner à distance
- 1:46
Portrait de Jane Goodall
- 7:41
Le quotidien des derniers gardiens de phare en France
- 3:18
Jacques Attali interroge le futur des algorithmes
27 comments
Laxman K.7 hours
Engineering wonder kudos to railway engineers
Abhijeet S.7 hours
Please add bungee jumping facility from this bridge.
Devashish R.9 hours
Is this a good thing or bad brut please please suggest 🤣
Indranil B.13 hours
Outstanding mega projects to connect India from all corners in one thread
Arghyã D.14 hours
Definitely a wonderful Piece of modern Engineering
Ashish D.14 hours
💪🏼👌🏼
Gaurav S.17 hours
One min silent for those bhakts who thinks this bridge is because of modi but 100% marks to those who knows, still modi will take the credit of it😂😂😂😂😂
Kanishk S.21 hours
Finally, something positive about India on . May be there some hope for you guys!
Mohan C.a day
Brill another Indian marvel
Gautamdas R.a day
Jai Bharat, Jai Insan.
Masood Q.a day
Cycling trail ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥
Shiv G.2 days
remember the sketch on the napkin?
Dharmendu M.2 days
Very less comments from the famous peacefuls of Brut India family!!! Needs burnols I worry.
Sriram V.2 days
Good to have a few railway bridges done. someday, Modi will hopefully have the courage to stop extra ordinary cross subsidies and appeasement by federal govt for J&K territories and drive the spends through state taxes.
Rakesh V.2 days
Proud to an Indian
Sunil S.2 days
Awesome
Jas S.2 days
Lack of Human right, so this bridge goes no where
Engr I.2 days
Area is prone to freedom fighting movements against ghussbhaitiay
ShashiKant C.2 days
Amazing and a daring project. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
Rohini B.2 days
👍👍