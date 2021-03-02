back

Coming Soon To J&K: World’s Highest Railway Bridge

The under-construction bridge over the Chenab river was recently called an “engineering marvel” by minister Piyush Goyal. It’s easy to see why...

02/03/2021 4:57 PM
  • 100.8K
  • 31

27 comments

  • Laxman K.
    7 hours

    Engineering wonder kudos to railway engineers

  • Abhijeet S.
    7 hours

    Please add bungee jumping facility from this bridge.

  • Devashish R.
    9 hours

    Is this a good thing or bad brut please please suggest 🤣

  • Indranil B.
    13 hours

    Outstanding mega projects to connect India from all corners in one thread

  • Arghyã D.
    14 hours

    Definitely a wonderful Piece of modern Engineering

  • Ashish D.
    14 hours

    💪🏼👌🏼

  • Gaurav S.
    17 hours

    One min silent for those bhakts who thinks this bridge is because of modi but 100% marks to those who knows, still modi will take the credit of it😂😂😂😂😂

  • Kanishk S.
    21 hours

    Finally, something positive about India on . May be there some hope for you guys!

  • Mohan C.
    a day

    Brill another Indian marvel

  • Gautamdas R.
    a day

    Jai Bharat, Jai Insan.

  • Masood Q.
    a day

    Cycling trail ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥

  • Shiv G.
    2 days

    remember the sketch on the napkin?

  • Dharmendu M.
    2 days

    Very less comments from the famous peacefuls of Brut India family!!! Needs burnols I worry.

  • Sriram V.
    2 days

    Good to have a few railway bridges done. someday, Modi will hopefully have the courage to stop extra ordinary cross subsidies and appeasement by federal govt for J&K territories and drive the spends through state taxes.

  • Rakesh V.
    2 days

    Proud to an Indian

  • Sunil S.
    2 days

    Awesome

  • Jas S.
    2 days

    Lack of Human right, so this bridge goes no where

  • Engr I.
    2 days

    Area is prone to freedom fighting movements against ghussbhaitiay

  • ShashiKant C.
    2 days

    Amazing and a daring project. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼

  • Rohini B.
    2 days

    👍👍

