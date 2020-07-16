back

Dr. Kalam On Failure

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on the first time he experienced failure. #tbt

07/16/2020 6:57 AM
  • 1.4m
  • 497

And even more

  1. 3:27

    Dr. Kalam On Failure

  2. 3:28

    This Pani Puri Is Covid-19 Safe

  3. 6:15

    Why TikTok Mattered So Much to So Many Indians

  4. 0:57

    Covid-19 Survivors Share Stories Of Stigma

  5. 2:25

    7-Year-Old Gets Textbook Mention

  6. 2:03

    Newlyweds Use Wedding Funds To Help With Covid

Arte - il est temps

394 comments

  • Ratheesh C.
    2 hours

    Whenever I see this great man on screen I continue watching the video..May be I have seen the same many times...But all the time I repeatedly seeing the same ....I got inspired...Such a noble n incerdible personality...

  • Chanttra M.
    17 hours

    By God's grace I should grow my quality like that.

  • Himanshu C.
    19 hours

    In our case it was the opposite.

  • Santosh K.
    21 hours

    Great man

  • Bibhudatta H.
    a day

    . Watch it. Best legend ever born in our country.

  • Laikhyajit B.
    a day

    I. Salute. To. A. P. J. Abdul. Kalam

  • Bhaben B.
    a day

    My ideal person Dr.APJ kalam...

  • Shailendar P.
    a day

    Great man of all-time I have no words to how to appreciate him

  • Vaishali K.
    a day

    Superb

  • Prabhdeep S.
    a day

    legend

  • Kaushikkumar V.
    a day

    Great

  • Chitra B.
    a day

    Thankyou Chiranjibi for the sharing of this confarence,invension of computer is a great contribution of science,and to Abdul Kalam saheb to sharing the actual truth and a great thanx to Mr. Dhawan............,Kolkata-700093........

  • Percey W.
    a day

    The man who lived with a golden heart

  • Syed R.
    a day

    Hi good morning

  • Syed R.
    a day

    wow I love ly very good sir 😍🌹🎂

  • Prashant R.
    a day

    Sir Satish Dhawan truly a great and courageous leader blessed with divine team and staffs

  • Subha B.
    a day

    Inspiration

  • Saravanan M.
    2 days

    Such a humble great man.. May God Bless Your Soul,Sir. Such an inspiration. Dr.APJ Abdul Kalam,sir.

  • Graceamma A.
    2 days

    Excellent speech

  • Riyaz A.
    2 days

    Grt scientist n v r proud of you sir.. ur the one who made India proud