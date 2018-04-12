back
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies about data leaks
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before a US Senate committee after the discovery that personal Facebook data was illicitly used to influence the US elections.
04/12/2018
81 comments
