From Wheelchair To Scooter In 10 Seconds

An IIT startup found a way to turn a wheelchair into a scooter, almost Transformer-style. 🛵

13/02/2021 6:57 AM
  • 65.4K
  • 21

17 comments

  • Justindhas
    11 hours

    God bless you

  • Anoop R.
    14 hours

    Excellent brother. Indian has the potential if government support such people to make sucessful in the vision of independent India. But they will use these words only for propoganda.

  • Smita S.
    18 hours

    Excellent

  • Uday R.
    a day

    ...this is the one na where u and got the internship?? NeoMotion

  • Kevin F.
    3 days

    Its look cool .. and fun

  • Arafat I.
    3 days

    It will be copied by the Chinese just now. Where can we buy this product

  • Sai R.
    3 days

    Nice 👍

  • Sajid R.
    4 days

    20.3% of India's population requires wheelchair? 🤔🤔

  • Gaurav R.
    4 days

    Excellent

  • Karen M.
    4 days

    THAT is totally awesome did you do all the work yourself. ? Your creative you must be an encouragement to others I dont have to use a wheel chair yet currently walking with a cane .

  • Darakhsha P.
    4 days

    Wow.... Incredible invention..., 👌

  • Josie S.
    4 days

    Cool

  • Adam K.
    4 days

    ‘ Good video LESS POLITICS MORE HUMANITY

  • Sam P.
    4 days

    Wheely nice tht is

  • Shreya N.
    4 days

    great

  • Akhilesh S.
    4 days

    Great Idea 👌

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Check out the standing wheelchair, also a brainchild of IIT Madras! https://www.facebook.com/brutindia/posts/1012720305875775

