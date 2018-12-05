Here’s What India’s New Train Toilets Look Like

Loo and behold: Indian trains are getting a fancy toilet makeover.
213 comments
NaVeen B.07/11/2019 07:48
thank u personally and from eram group for the encouragement!
Karan T.01/03/2019 18:39
Khai kaile how.
Rishikesh K.12/27/2018 14:26
But what about people's mentality?
Asif K.12/27/2018 11:45
Tod denge ...indian public wahiyat hai
Sonu K.12/26/2018 07:28
Very nice
Riddhesh R.12/25/2018 19:32
Dishant Gandhi Watch closely
Deepak M.12/25/2018 12:35
Very good
Abhishek K.12/18/2018 18:04
Janta utha kar le jayegi 😂😂😂
राजेश न.12/18/2018 07:15
Garj aahe bhartala
Prajwal N.12/18/2018 04:58
It literally flushed all BJP votes! And i am happier af!😂😍😍
Vaibhav N.12/15/2018 07:42
👌👍
Sairam M.12/13/2018 16:29
kuch bhi karlo yeh bhi mava gukta vimal se katega😂😂😂
Prajwal N.12/11/2018 11:42
Does this auto flush bharatiya janta party too? Coz i see that happening today!
Gaurav K.12/10/2018 06:30
finally something good
Kmen T.12/10/2018 03:41
No,nothing will change coz the people of India lacks civic sense,,,,compare to any Asian countries India is the dirtiest,,eg.look at Singapore,Bangkok, even Vietnam these places r clean..but in India its the mentality if the people,, India is the nation if spitters..
Sahil D.12/09/2018 13:24
Great initiative.. however.. its sad that we can already see what will happen to these initiatives once they implement it
Sachin F.12/09/2018 09:52
What about the stuff that goes down the tracks? Have they thought about storing them in containers, disinfecting them and disposing rather than letting them run down?
Kent S.12/09/2018 01:55
Good job, INDIA!!😎
Bharati M.12/09/2018 01:31
Stunning! But not aware how much this will work with Indian mentality. When people are ruthless towards their attitude of not cleaning the public property nothing works however better facilities you provide each time.
Vijay R.12/08/2018 17:28
This should be initiated in South India first, rather North India where ppl are having poor Civic sense, to make the trial at least success this she be followed m