Hollywood Heartthrob On India's Space Plans

One of Hollywood's biggest stars followed Chandrayaan-2's journey to the moon. 🌝
167 comments
Manigandan G.10/16/2019 05:55
நடிக்காதேடா!!!
Dan W.10/15/2019 16:54
So your saying to me that india was helped by us but still couldn’t land on the moon😂😂😂what a bunch of shite
Furqan H.10/10/2019 17:10
Fake moon Landing
Shubh V.10/10/2019 09:55
space ad: astra
Subhendu J.10/08/2019 16:24
Beacause nasas moon landing was fake
Vishal S.10/08/2019 10:42
So many pakistani people says India 🇮🇳 lose 900 hundred cror rupees chadaryan 2 mission Let I tell pakistani people Faild mission is batter than Faild nation ( 🇵🇰)
Madhu R.10/08/2019 08:33
Well all gadhas r fantastic...who is coming here to insult themselves😂😂😂😂😂
Son J.10/06/2019 11:58
My Achilles
Hrishikesh D.10/05/2019 18:54
Proud for Indian scientist.. Jai Hind..
Partha B.10/05/2019 00:09
Sala help chodao
Paopao W.10/02/2019 14:09
there are crash landing on moon ashame news never appearance on tv show
Jaya K.10/02/2019 13:01
No need to land on moon..pls spent that money for planting trees and preventing pollution and for purification of river bodies...
Mamta K.10/01/2019 17:17
proud
Mamta K.10/01/2019 17:16
Peoud
Raybahadur B.10/01/2019 16:43
Good
Sharjeel W.09/30/2019 18:44
Aur yeh aaj tak ussay dhoond hi raha hai bechara🤣🤣🤣
Mohammad A.09/29/2019 12:30
Indians still worship the white skin lol Slaves will always be slaves!! He is an actor, so what if he watched the moon landing? Did it make it successful lol And so what even if u reach the moon? You still piss and poo on railway tracks!! 😂
Muhammad A.09/29/2019 07:41
But we will land in India. Immu jani ny bola hai tu we are coming ready raho 🛬🤫
Ragesh C.09/28/2019 17:53
പോടാ മൈരേ,🤪
Gaurav S.09/27/2019 06:39
Foreign agencies are appreciating work and effort and there are some a**hol** of our own country that make fun , shit people exist