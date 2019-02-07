back
How You Can Control Your Dreams
What if you could control your dream like a video game? Lucid dreaming, when you become aware that you are inside a dream and can control your reality, is a skill you can develop. 💤🌀
06/30/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 8:48 AM
17 comments
Anushka S.07/02/2019 21:08
Sritikana Sarkar
Sabari R.07/02/2019 04:09
remember?
Sami A.07/01/2019 15:36
🤔
Primois C.07/01/2019 15:35
Daydreaming ?
Wali K.06/30/2019 19:53
immu Bhai lucid dreaming masabtank
Nikhil P.06/30/2019 18:53
This guy looks like Miyachi https://youtu.be/yEo87oaQXZY
Vaishali K.06/30/2019 16:17
I have done it n enjoyed often!
Abhishek J.06/30/2019 14:37
.. .. Vanilla sky bagha
Abhishek J.06/30/2019 14:36
The movie vanilla sky starring tom Cruise is based on lucid dreaming
Siddharth M.06/30/2019 12:51
When he said ".. in the awake state like we are now" a voice in my head went, "are we?"
Rahul P.06/30/2019 10:42
Vaibhav Purøhit chal inception - khelte hai
Georgy R.06/30/2019 08:53
Multiple times i had this experience....its true...but i cant call it by will..it happens occationally..thing is that it ends at the best part...i even went back to sleep to get back that feeling...but it would never be back...
Sumit K.06/30/2019 07:55
tula me he 1st year madhe sangitl hot
Nikhil K.06/30/2019 07:49
this is so true
Vinay P.06/30/2019 07:36
you people are wrong lucid dreams creates more depression, people can easily go to bipolar situation. which what we see in the lucid state which we can't see or do in real life, there are more chances for a person to go into a serious IED. yeah its true in every state of psychological disorder they are aware of everything and sometimes can control but it create a lot of depression. I can see whatever i want in my dreams from my childhood even when i am not sleeping its been two year now i can't controll my emotion and its serious.........
Thejas K.06/30/2019 07:27
Guru Prasad
Sagnik P.06/30/2019 07:20
Is this for real , because sometimes I think that I can control my dreams. Because sometimes I imagine myself in bathroom and doing toilet then suddenly I pee . Then I wake up . Bad experience