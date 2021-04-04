back
India's First Museum Of Illusions Will Boggle Your Mind
Want to experience how concepts of maths, science and psychology can trick your mind? Check out the visuals from this museum in Delhi...
04/04/2021 6:57 AM
86 comments
Mritunjai B.5 hours
we will go when I’m back
Gargi D.6 hours
... We need to go here
Mehran A.7 hours
I have seen these at Science city and BITM, Kolkata during my school days.
Shreya D.8 hours
chalo delhi chale
Elina R.9 hours
tu delhi jana na..ethe ja k ayi
Elina R.9 hours
lets go😍😍
Sudhanshu R.10 hours
National science center at Pragati Maidan... Has been offering coolest of all science illusions and experiments... They also have this huge energy ball set up.. Price: I guess.. 20-25 Rupees
Chetan B.12 hours
Incredible
Aanchal A.14 hours
if you want to take Bani here 😊
Shubhi T.14 hours
pls can we go here?
Kanav M.18 hours
We had a lot of similar things and more 20 years ago in Science City in Kapurthala which they had shut down
Ash S.19 hours
Oh shit ! I red the first line wrong I guess in the video "Enter the world of Mental Depression" and I'm like WTF who would do that ... 🤣🤣
Janishar A.a day
Darapara Ka Ladka log yeh sab dekh liya 10 saal pehle😂😂😂
Apoorva K.a day
Chal! Finally a museum I would like as well
Shambhavi K.a day
Soumya Kashyap
Utkarsh G.a day
Meanwhile, ppl living in Calcutta be like... what's the hype? Were experiencing all of this since childhood at science city
Aqsa H.a day
it's the exact copy!!!
Maryam A.a day
Wow ❤
Sonam S.a day
Dude .. We gotta visit this place 😂😂😂 U knw what I mehay
Kajal L.a day
I've been there in first week of March 😊