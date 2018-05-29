Indians are proposing marriage to Google

450,000 Indians have asked Google Assistant: “Ok Google, will you marry me?”
74 comments
Yogesh K.11/20/2018 17:10
remember humnay bhe kiya tha
Poulomi C.07/11/2018 10:15
this is you! Or will be you! 😂😝
Ashu S.07/10/2018 17:18
😂 😂 😂
Muhammad Z.07/10/2018 09:07
😂 I still remember the day you asked Google to be your GF 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Amrita W.07/10/2018 03:55
you should not use such words😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪
Gijy G.07/09/2018 11:41
😂😂😂😂
Abhilash R.07/08/2018 08:58
Thank God there are 450000 more people more desperate than me 😂😂iakdri
Md Z.07/06/2018 17:22
Dude 😎😎
Sagar S.07/06/2018 10:04
..dekh bhai tu bhi 450000 me Shamil ho gya😂😂😂😂
Nitin C.07/06/2018 04:11
Teri harkate
Sahithya S.07/05/2018 20:54
something you would do.
Kashiv R.07/05/2018 19:41
Yes I have done ter is emotional connection between technology and human
Tuhin C.07/05/2018 17:37
... 😂😂
Pratistha P.07/05/2018 09:48
...sangi we did that 🤣🤣 and u better know the reply 😂
Vaishnavi S.07/05/2018 08:56
you are one of them :)
Nitin C.07/05/2018 05:37
Would not surprised if bunch of Indian start worshipping google as well
Pragya S.07/05/2018 03:33
desperate indian😝
Nikesh M.07/05/2018 03:26
She must be a lesbian that's the only reason that she dint want to have sex with men
अभिनव स.07/04/2018 21:36
Point is google is collecting the data of every person they know what we are watching and talking... Scary
Fajal S.07/04/2018 20:09
😁😁