back

Indians are proposing marriage to Google

450,000 Indians have asked Google Assistant: “Ok Google, will you marry me?”

05/29/2018 12:00 AM
  • 898.2k
  • 106

And even more

  1. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  2. Made in India: Standing Wheelchair

  3. Israeli Spyware Targets Indians Through WhatsApp

  4. This Guy Makes A Killing Finding Bugs Online

  5. ISRO Chief On Scoring India's Next Big Space Goal

  6. This Farmer Invented His Own E-Bicycle

74 comments

  • Yogesh K.
    11/20/2018 17:10

    remember humnay bhe kiya tha

  • Poulomi C.
    07/11/2018 10:15

    this is you! Or will be you! 😂😝

  • Ashu S.
    07/10/2018 17:18

    😂 😂 😂

  • Muhammad Z.
    07/10/2018 09:07

    😂 I still remember the day you asked Google to be your GF 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Amrita W.
    07/10/2018 03:55

    you should not use such words😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪

  • Gijy G.
    07/09/2018 11:41

    😂😂😂😂

  • Abhilash R.
    07/08/2018 08:58

    Thank God there are 450000 more people more desperate than me 😂😂iakdri

  • Md Z.
    07/06/2018 17:22

    Dude 😎😎

  • Sagar S.
    07/06/2018 10:04

    ..dekh bhai tu bhi 450000 me Shamil ho gya😂😂😂😂

  • Nitin C.
    07/06/2018 04:11

    Teri harkate

  • Sahithya S.
    07/05/2018 20:54

    something you would do.

  • Kashiv R.
    07/05/2018 19:41

    Yes I have done ter is emotional connection between technology and human

  • Tuhin C.
    07/05/2018 17:37

    ... 😂😂

  • Pratistha P.
    07/05/2018 09:48

    ...sangi we did that 🤣🤣 and u better know the reply 😂

  • Vaishnavi S.
    07/05/2018 08:56

    you are one of them :)

  • Nitin C.
    07/05/2018 05:37

    Would not surprised if bunch of Indian start worshipping google as well

  • Pragya S.
    07/05/2018 03:33

    desperate indian😝

  • Nikesh M.
    07/05/2018 03:26

    She must be a lesbian that's the only reason that she dint want to have sex with men

  • अभिनव स.
    07/04/2018 21:36

    Point is google is collecting the data of every person they know what we are watching and talking... Scary

  • Fajal S.
    07/04/2018 20:09

    😁😁