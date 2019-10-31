Israeli Spyware Targets Indians Through WhatsApp

Indians' favourite app was used to pry into personal data during the 2019 elections.
Shraddha N.11/23/2019 09:17
this is what j was talking about
T M.11/23/2019 05:17
The dark side of having Israel.
Mushahid A.11/20/2019 08:03
Israel sure did fuck up the Indian elections. Lmao thanks Israel xddddddd
Mushahid A.11/20/2019 08:02
Israel sure did fuck up the Indian elections.. Lmao thanks Israel xD
Apurv D.11/18/2019 17:26
Pratik Bandivdekar
Apurv D.11/18/2019 17:26
@pratik b
Siddharth R.11/18/2019 07:18
What's wrong in this... If govt is using this to monitor terrorism, it's a good thing... Becuase today in our country several Indians are joining isis and they may launch an attack... So this kind of monitoring by the Raw and Nia can save many lives..
Nosim U.11/16/2019 15:09
Hi hi
Rom A.11/15/2019 18:00
Bjp.. fraud
Moin A.11/13/2019 18:41
https://youtu.be/7KvsSH2CxeM See this
Misbah H.11/13/2019 18:02
Kyun nhi , India ka BESTFREIND (🐍) jo h israel....
Subho D.11/13/2019 03:39
case ta ki bujhlam na
Roger J.11/13/2019 01:52
Akhil Jung
Tara S.11/12/2019 21:30
Just wating ... For the end
Divyang Z.11/11/2019 19:01
thoughts on this ?
Sandeep J.11/10/2019 18:09
So that's why BJP won !!! Guess we will have to deal with their sh*t untill next elections.. and hope by then they haven't corrupted the entire governmental system.
Thomas M.11/10/2019 13:34
Israel should now bring out mobile that is better than iphone n is infect-free by any virus
Sanjay K.11/10/2019 06:43
Well they'll only get memes from mine😅
Sahbaj M.11/09/2019 12:03
And we are buying weapons from them, cool😀
Ankit K.11/09/2019 09:44
Ham toh chutiye hain na Madarchod!