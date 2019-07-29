K Sivan, India's Sleepless Scientist

He had humble beginnings, born into a farmers' family. Today, he's asking for the moon. 🚀
193 comments
Aakash G.09/07/2019 14:36
Hats off to you sir you are a pride of our nation.
Abinaya K.09/07/2019 09:15
Dear super man U have made us proud with ur sleepless nights . We are happy for ur efforts and success . we ur Indian family will definitely be with u even if u fail or succeed. Ur effort will definitely succeed one-day . Thanks a lot for what u have done for the country. We are so proud of you
Jagnnath R.08/28/2019 23:28
Congratulations on your Success Mission Moon-2 .
Jagnnath R.08/24/2019 04:05
Heaties congratulations to you and yours I SRO Team and Excellent and Awesome, and Best wishes for the Successful launch of Mission Moon 2 congratulations to brave unsung heroes K. SIVAN AND ISRO TEM.
Kalie S.08/22/2019 20:27
He is a gem of a person and a quintessential engineer I agree, but making one person to be under spotlight all the time account to complacency .. there are other engineers who worked for the betterment of technology. Speak about them as well
S K.08/19/2019 19:41
Now people will not say about cast. Give me fare chance . I will create history
S K.08/19/2019 19:40
Schedule cast ki takat
S K.08/19/2019 19:39
Ise kahte hai . Jb moolniwasio ko mouka mila. Loha mnwaya hai.
Sandip D.08/19/2019 13:42
জয় হিন্দ
Philip J.08/19/2019 06:46
OMG yes dear good friends n great Comrades feels vry proud honours n great salutes being son of poor family
Sunny S.08/18/2019 19:35
Great man....
Sandeep V.08/17/2019 13:00
Hatts off to you sir u r an inspiration to every1
Alam S.08/17/2019 10:26
Is reyal life nat acting Mr.hero
Amit S.08/17/2019 01:23
Esha kam wahi kar sakta hai kishaan ka beta kayu ke us mai telent or junun hota hai
Vimal C.08/16/2019 18:12
Congratulations sir....
Jitendra K.08/16/2019 07:44
Go ahead...whole nation is with you...
Jeevan M.08/15/2019 18:09
Great sir You are the inspiration for young india
Rao S.08/15/2019 08:36
I proud of you sir
Jagnnath R.08/14/2019 23:58
Congratulations for your many Space missions.
Asker L.08/14/2019 07:30
Here is our son of soil