Kalpana Chawla’s Conversation With India From Space
When Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla spoke to the late IK Gujral and shared her view of the Himalayas from space.
28/10/2021 6:57 AM
Ram M.2 days
🙏🙏
Samateel A.09/11/2021 12:00
And now India cow Matta ki jai,modi doing fantastic job for us 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Shubhasree B.05/11/2021 03:50
Her words are so beautiful 😊
DrKaushik D.02/11/2021 11:13
❤
Azar C.01/11/2021 06:07
Dear brother could you make this in your way?
وارث ب.01/11/2021 04:36
You will be a sense of Inspiration for the women belong to this region.
Anurag V.31/10/2021 13:55
so positive and brave with a smile
Rajesh S.31/10/2021 07:17
Proud to be indian
Towseef R.31/10/2021 04:58
You are an inspiration. Rest in peace.
Sakil A.31/10/2021 04:13
Well,in Bangladesh since I ma Bangladeshi by birth,I am raised in here but I read about her exploration and kinda story which includes a lots about her. I was feeling very nice while reading about her on the text book. At College level,there we have an English text book,in that her story got listed and I read about her almost 5 years ago. I felt sad. But now,I feel really proud of where she was,what she died for. Now I can relate it. So proud moment for anyone on earth when your own prime minister talks to you. What else could we hope for?
Vidit S.30/10/2021 22:07
Love it🇮🇳jai hind
Waseem A.30/10/2021 17:25
Brave Girl
Tahir N.30/10/2021 17:05
Thank you for cutting the name of the poet whose poem is being used "Sitaro se age Jahan aur bhi hain" Elama Iqbal the first person to dream of Pakistan. Now you all must have understood why the name was cut.
Deepessh K.30/10/2021 16:33
just listen, how the pm converses with her. Had it been gobi ji , it would've been all about man ki baat , i mean bakwaas
Deepanand S.30/10/2021 15:39
Will always be in the hearts of every Indian,lots of respect dear sister.
Nasreen S.30/10/2021 13:27
Big big big salute and respect...!
Mehr M.30/10/2021 07:53
💖💖
Mohan K.30/10/2021 02:56
dear ex pm ... 1:59 won't u feel shame to bag some other countries success to ur own country....!! why can't u develop and encourage ur own country organization. ( ISRO) ... providing little more funds and efforts ....!!!
Mona J.29/10/2021 11:19
To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.Kalpana will live on forever in the hearts of all Indians.She has brought glory to the nation in life and in death.
Jyotirmoy B.29/10/2021 10:26
Proud of you dd . We always miss u