back
Kerala Boy Lights Rechargeable LED Bulb With Touch
This boy is electric. He can light up rechargeable LED bulbs just by touching them. According to scientists, the human body, at any given moment, produces energy equivalent to a 100 watt light bulb. But only a handful of people can channel that energy to produce light. Abu Thahir, a Class VII student from Alapuzzha, Kerala, is one of the very few. 💡😮
12/04/2018 2:01 PM
- 2.3m
- 5.9k
- 329
262 comments
Shakirullah K.03/13/2019 12:29
WOW
Kaung K.03/03/2019 13:43
အတယ္မ်ားမွတ္ေနလား
Gäbbâř Š.12/26/2018 10:01
Gjb he yrrr
Nismita D.12/21/2018 05:44
This is Syska rechargeable led bulb 😂😂😂😂
Angelina W.12/19/2018 17:32
He is a chalta phirta light bulb Reid Smith
Prakash B.12/19/2018 16:56
Fuck u bsdk . This trick can be shown in bus street . Laore it is battery installed inside . Chutiye congress typ posts
Um A.12/19/2018 14:35
Syska lamp bought it a week ago!! For 500 rupees
Jayakiran J.12/19/2018 10:28
According to scientists.... followed by bullshit...admin need to learn some basic electronics and science. We already has Baba's for such crap.
Nishant K.12/19/2018 08:01
Please don't share fake news. He just a normal boy, all the magic is with the LED Bulb. Its a battery powered LED Bulb, which is easily available in market.
Raj R.12/19/2018 05:00
Bloody Fake news 😠
Aj P.12/19/2018 04:26
Fake
Vidya S.12/18/2018 17:50
Nice power bank
Rohit T.12/18/2018 17:37
Brut India stop weed and alcohol for employees working in office and home 🚬🍻
Saiyadahamad Q.12/18/2018 16:59
Even I can do this
Rakesh B.12/18/2018 16:43
wow
Sanika P.12/18/2018 15:58
Kid bright AF
Nakul M.12/18/2018 12:58
Isko inverter ki naukri dedu?
Soham R.12/18/2018 09:07
I need that power bank he's using....
Pawan C.12/18/2018 07:22
The Pawer boy
Sridhar N.12/18/2018 06:56
How