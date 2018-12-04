Kerala Boy Lights Rechargeable LED Bulb With Touch

This boy is electric. He can light up rechargeable LED bulbs just by touching them. According to scientists, the human body, at any given moment, produces energy equivalent to a 100 watt light bulb. But only a handful of people can channel that energy to produce light. Abu Thahir, a Class VII student from Alapuzzha, Kerala, is one of the very few. 💡😮