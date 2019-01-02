Love at First Sight, Explained by Science

Here is what happens to your brain when you fall in love. ❤️💘
22 comments
Gaurav S.01/20/2019 03:08
😂
Nidhi M.01/04/2019 08:46
hua tha aisa?
Dimpy A.01/04/2019 07:47
: "Love at first sight over the Internet now seems unlikely."
Jay K.01/04/2019 01:03
... Just FYI...😋
Debjit G.01/03/2019 16:20
❤
Siddhartha T.01/03/2019 07:54
If we do use our prefrontal cortex more ,we can stop ourselves from falling in love with someone we don't know a shit about.
Jeet M.01/02/2019 20:49
was this what you were talking about that day ?😂😂
Mathilde C.01/02/2019 18:33
😊😊
Mir H.01/02/2019 16:12
Is love seriously having anything with brain..?? lol
Sanaul A.01/02/2019 15:06
Mubarak ho
Surabhi S.01/02/2019 14:55
..first tag of this year..c how informative it is😂
Shikha C.01/02/2019 14:02
i guess now i understood where you work at...."your bio"😂😂😂😂
Mehulee M.01/02/2019 13:39
I never thought that love has anything to do with Brains.
Raja01/02/2019 13:06
Humans ain't rodents bitch, this video is a piece of shit cuz the experiment results are based on the study conducted on rodents. 😑😑😑😑😑😑😑😑😑😑😑😑😑
Rihand P.01/02/2019 12:46
Brain? This video got it all wrong. Nothing happens in the brain, because only brainless losers fall in love.
Mrunali P.01/02/2019 12:20
Rutuja Pawar
Neel S.01/02/2019 12:17
What is love?
Shashank N.01/02/2019 11:55
Dekh Sayad Biscuit ka yahi raaz hai, kyu 😂
Sai M.01/02/2019 11:53
TEDx talk😂n
Sadhna S.01/02/2019 11:42
, abhi bhi bata rahi hu mai, bach le 😂😂