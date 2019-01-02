back

Love at First Sight, Explained by Science

Here is what happens to your brain when you fall in love. ❤️💘

01/02/2019 11:12 AMupdated: 06/06/2019 11:53 AM
  • 256.7k
  • 36

And even more

  1. Fitbit Study Finds India Struggling To Sleep

  2. ISRO Chief On Scoring India's Next Big Space Goal

  3. Hollywood Heartthrob On India's Space Plans

  4. What Dr. Abdul Kalam Said On Failure Of SLV-3

  5. The Best Is Yet To Come: Modi

  6. Now Serving: Hi-Tech Indian Food

22 comments

  • Gaurav S.
    01/20/2019 03:08

    😂

  • Nidhi M.
    01/04/2019 08:46

    hua tha aisa?

  • Dimpy A.
    01/04/2019 07:47

    : "Love at first sight over the Internet now seems unlikely."

  • Jay K.
    01/04/2019 01:03

    ... Just FYI...😋

  • Debjit G.
    01/03/2019 16:20

  • Siddhartha T.
    01/03/2019 07:54

    If we do use our prefrontal cortex more ,we can stop ourselves from falling in love with someone we don't know a shit about.

  • Jeet M.
    01/02/2019 20:49

    was this what you were talking about that day ?😂😂

  • Mathilde C.
    01/02/2019 18:33

    😊😊

  • Mir H.
    01/02/2019 16:12

    Is love seriously having anything with brain..?? lol

  • Sanaul A.
    01/02/2019 15:06

    Mubarak ho

  • Surabhi S.
    01/02/2019 14:55

    ..first tag of this year..c how informative it is😂

  • Shikha C.
    01/02/2019 14:02

    i guess now i understood where you work at...."your bio"😂😂😂😂

  • Mehulee M.
    01/02/2019 13:39

    I never thought that love has anything to do with Brains.

  • Raja
    01/02/2019 13:06

    Humans ain't rodents bitch, this video is a piece of shit cuz the experiment results are based on the study conducted on rodents. 😑😑😑😑😑😑😑😑😑😑😑😑😑

  • Rihand P.
    01/02/2019 12:46

    Brain? This video got it all wrong. Nothing happens in the brain, because only brainless losers fall in love.

  • Mrunali P.
    01/02/2019 12:20

    Rutuja Pawar

  • Neel S.
    01/02/2019 12:17

    What is love?

  • Shashank N.
    01/02/2019 11:55

    Dekh Sayad Biscuit ka yahi raaz hai, kyu 😂

  • Sai M.
    01/02/2019 11:53

    TEDx talk😂n

  • Sadhna S.
    01/02/2019 11:42

    , abhi bhi bata rahi hu mai, bach le 😂😂