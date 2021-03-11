Making Beds From Waste PPE
Kidney Dialysis Centre In Delhi Treats Patients For Free
The Uncomfortable Truth India Needs To Face
The History Of The Clitoris
Deepika Padukone's Bout With Depression
Not Your Average Bounty Hunter
Great 👍 entrepreneurship 🙏
I think you should change the description of the video...they are using the scrap not the discareded ppe
👍
For "tribal community"??
👌
Great 👍
Inspiring initiatives
Good evening sir ☀️❤️🙏🌞
https://youtu.be/vhrIgc4_pRM
It seems the person who wrote this caption hasn’t seen this video, or didn’t pay attention, or didn’t understand it. How shameful is that! I watched it because the caption said “discarded PPE” and I was shocked, wondering how will it be safe for anyone to work with or even use discarded PPE, which implies it is used.
Well, in the video it very clearly says it’s NOT made from used PPE but from the scrap that’s left from the production of PPE! What a huge difference and what a misleading caption!
Please understand stuff before writing it.
A great initiative
Just came across this and it made me smile
👏👏👏
Covid Mattress 😂
Commendable job👍🏻👍🏻
Oh
Why only for covid patients ?
It's not some kind of Racism?
is it not risky for workers ?
Covid-19 also sparked these inventions:
https://fb.watch/49P0gCS_JK/
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
19 comments
Anand P.2 hours
Great 👍 entrepreneurship 🙏
Karnika C.3 hours
I think you should change the description of the video...they are using the scrap not the discareded ppe
Vineesha P.4 hours
👍
Bulldozer G.4 hours
For "tribal community"??
Neelam P.4 hours
👌
Mou S.5 hours
Great 👍
Bubu P.5 hours
Inspiring initiatives
Rajesh S.5 hours
Good evening sir ☀️❤️🙏🌞
Zee S.5 hours
https://youtu.be/vhrIgc4_pRM
Karishma V.5 hours
It seems the person who wrote this caption hasn’t seen this video, or didn’t pay attention, or didn’t understand it. How shameful is that! I watched it because the caption said “discarded PPE” and I was shocked, wondering how will it be safe for anyone to work with or even use discarded PPE, which implies it is used. Well, in the video it very clearly says it’s NOT made from used PPE but from the scrap that’s left from the production of PPE! What a huge difference and what a misleading caption! Please understand stuff before writing it.
Sunita S.5 hours
A great initiative
Keira L.5 hours
Just came across this and it made me smile
Naseem A.6 hours
👏👏👏
Abdullah I.6 hours
Covid Mattress 😂
रेणुका श.6 hours
Commendable job👍🏻👍🏻
Ashok J.6 hours
Oh
Thavasumuthu R.6 hours
Why only for covid patients ? It's not some kind of Racism?
Vatsal S.6 hours
is it not risky for workers ?
Brut India6 hours
Covid-19 also sparked these inventions: https://fb.watch/49P0gCS_JK/