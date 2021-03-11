back

Making Beds From Waste PPE

Workers in Kerala are turning discarded PPE into mattresses for Covid patients.

11/03/2021 3:54 PMupdated: 11/03/2021 3:56 PM
19 comments

  • Anand P.
    2 hours

    Great 👍 entrepreneurship 🙏

  • Karnika C.
    3 hours

    I think you should change the description of the video...they are using the scrap not the discareded ppe

  • Vineesha P.
    4 hours

    👍

  • Bulldozer G.
    4 hours

    For "tribal community"??

  • Neelam P.
    4 hours

    👌

  • Mou S.
    5 hours

    Great 👍

  • Bubu P.
    5 hours

    Inspiring initiatives

  • Rajesh S.
    5 hours

    Good evening sir ☀️❤️🙏🌞

  • Zee S.
    5 hours

    https://youtu.be/vhrIgc4_pRM

  • Karishma V.
    5 hours

    It seems the person who wrote this caption hasn’t seen this video, or didn’t pay attention, or didn’t understand it. How shameful is that! I watched it because the caption said “discarded PPE” and I was shocked, wondering how will it be safe for anyone to work with or even use discarded PPE, which implies it is used. Well, in the video it very clearly says it’s NOT made from used PPE but from the scrap that’s left from the production of PPE! What a huge difference and what a misleading caption! Please understand stuff before writing it.

  • Sunita S.
    5 hours

    A great initiative

  • Keira L.
    5 hours

    Just came across this and it made me smile

  • Naseem A.
    6 hours

    👏👏👏

  • Abdullah I.
    6 hours

    Covid Mattress 😂

  • रेणुका श.
    6 hours

    Commendable job👍🏻👍🏻

  • Ashok J.
    6 hours

    Oh

  • Thavasumuthu R.
    6 hours

    Why only for covid patients ? It's not some kind of Racism?

  • Vatsal S.
    6 hours

    is it not risky for workers ?

  • Brut India
    6 hours

    Covid-19 also sparked these inventions: https://fb.watch/49P0gCS_JK/

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

