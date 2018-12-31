back

Meet India’s Genius Hunter

This man travels into the interiors of rural India searching for innovators. Meet Anil Kumar Gupta, India’s genius hunter.

12/31/2018 4:08 AMupdated: 06/05/2019 11:59 AM
  • 230.3k
  • 103

53 comments

  • Rajkumar R.
    04/05/2019 12:42

    नवसर्जक होगा देश हमारा, तृणमूल नव तकनीकों से। विश्व अग्रणी होगा भारत, पराम्पारिक ज्ञान प्रयासों से। 🌾🌿🌾🌿🌾🌿🌾👳

  • R. P.
    03/10/2019 01:36

    Respect..

  • Arun A.
    01/30/2019 14:08

    I and my brother we have invented the Independent Energy Source. contact me as soon as possible on (+91)8275712292, aisvaaindushokaigmail.com

  • Vishal
    01/30/2019 11:22

    Ravi Sonkriya

  • Ajay P.
    01/27/2019 08:35

    Awesome

  • Jarond L.
    01/25/2019 05:05

    God bless you

  • Rajeev G.
    01/24/2019 19:10

    one day he will find you

  • Peter N.
    01/23/2019 02:31

    this looks like something we might wanna do

  • Shivaling S.
    01/21/2019 11:28

    ... Is it the person u spoke about?

  • Shubham S.
    01/21/2019 02:22

    "Omg yeh mera india" ka chura liya 😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • MD A.
    01/19/2019 13:38

    plzzzzzzzz support guys to

  • Rahim K.
    01/15/2019 18:36

    Not sure

  • Mohammad F.
    01/15/2019 14:26

    Great work

  • Babi L.
    01/11/2019 14:27

    Nif not working in India No made in india no make in India

  • Babi L.
    01/11/2019 14:25

    Not not not

  • Babi L.
    01/11/2019 14:24

    Show man

  • Nishant B.
    01/11/2019 06:30

    for our Insta

  • Siddhanth C.
    01/10/2019 07:20

    Bhai should we get in touch with him??

  • Varjang V.
    01/10/2019 06:58

    Va

  • Ankit K.
    01/09/2019 17:30

    I want to become like him