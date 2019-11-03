back
Meet India’s Own Iron Man
This Iron Man is made-in-India. It’s been designed by a bunch of young and talented engineers from Kerala. 🔧⚙🤖
02/21/2019 5:24 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 3:57 PM
56 comments
Krishnendu R.03/11/2019 06:08
idiots , they are worthless ,india has labour surplus ,instead using this as advantage they are going in opposite direction.
Lavaurus T.03/08/2019 23:49
Check this out http://bit.ly/2tzrxxD
Mayank S.03/04/2019 05:53
Why people don't understand india has labour resources? Instead of utilizing it we are cutting down them from every field just to reduce labour cost. It only leads To more unemployment which is very harmful for any economy. So please do not reduce labour just make them more skillfull so that they do more activity in less time.
Sudhanshu M.03/02/2019 10:44
apan bhi try kare 😂
Yoni C.02/26/2019 16:21
MEK EET INDI-YAAA....as the Pakoda selling Chaiwala Rafoo Chakkar would say. 🤮💩💩🤮💩
Kaeshur K.02/24/2019 07:36
Love from Mumbai,Pakistan.
Dev A.02/23/2019 14:06
Gzb bhai
Easwara I.02/23/2019 11:38
saw this?
Srikrupa R.02/23/2019 08:17
Rodney Benedict already maadbitidare😁🤣
Deepu P.02/22/2019 18:39
similar techs are being developing in different countries for military purposes etc.... so realize the potential of these machines and its technology
Chandresh S.02/22/2019 16:46
Harsh Vishwakarma 💥 Indian marvel superhero Tony [email protected]
Kennedy G.02/22/2019 15:11
Which part look like iron Man?
Prasad S.02/22/2019 12:27
Labourer's die wearing it... It should be light weight, labourer's don't need it, give it for army..
Varun B.02/22/2019 12:18
Wouldn't the labourers do some other jobs if they had the money to buy this?
Suvrangshu C.02/22/2019 10:41
Thanos is coming !! It's still incomplete ?
Sunita K.02/22/2019 06:42
Congratulation bro...keep going ....
Nitin S.02/22/2019 05:45
This innovation will be banned in Kerala. Again hartal will happen by labour union.
Montu S.02/22/2019 04:49
We are proud of you
Derick K.02/22/2019 03:36
Awesome
Vishnuratha P.02/22/2019 03:35
One side ppl are struggling to get jobs and money,oter sides machines are occupying and cutti g labor charges