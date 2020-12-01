back

Meet The First Indian To Ride A Hyperloop

This Pune man travelled at 170 kms/hr on a levitating pod... we could be next! 🤯

01/12/2020 2:57 PM
  • 274K
  • 86

61 comments

  • Priyank K.
    6 days

    What happens if the tube gets damaged and vaccum is released in the middle of journey ? A storm ! An earthquake! Accident.. tube can get damaged anytime.. specially in India I mean even a smallest hole can take away all the vaccum... in m not wrong !

  • Nayanaben B.
    11/12/2020 15:05

    👍

  • Ila M.
    10/12/2020 01:35

    Congratulations

  • Nagesh S.
    09/12/2020 14:56

    Awesome new ways... best wishes 🎉🙏

  • Fahad A.
    08/12/2020 20:46

    Behram Abid M. Farooq Khan

  • Sobia J.
    08/12/2020 08:00

    This is some awesome speed!

  • Faisal Y.
    05/12/2020 17:40

  • Baba M.
    05/12/2020 06:07

  • Joshua M.
    05/12/2020 05:57

    Congratulations 🎊 Tanay

  • Prajwal S.
    05/12/2020 02:36

    Congratulations

  • عبد ا.
    05/12/2020 00:43

  • Nawashish R.
    04/12/2020 14:50

    My brain says yes My wallet says No

  • Shanya G.
    04/12/2020 14:29

    Hyperloop project is at the verge of being launched in UAE, it will run between Abudhabi & Dubai , for all those people criticizing about it coming to India, happy dreaming, its a long way to go.

  • Hariharan S.
    04/12/2020 08:51

    Yup modern technology is great but on how much of acres on agriculture farm lands???

  • Rajat J.
    03/12/2020 18:22

    I once travelled 150km/hr in my car! 🤣🤣

  • Manoj K.
    03/12/2020 13:47

    proud of people leaving the country like India....nothing left in this country to grow.

  • Ranganath S.
    03/12/2020 11:56

    Congrats. God bless you & your team

  • Akanksha G.
    03/12/2020 10:34

    dekho

  • Aquib K.
    03/12/2020 09:08

    170/hr. Is it joke?

  • Narendra N.
    03/12/2020 06:27

    Brilliant

