NASA Isn't Happy About India's Space Test

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says India's space test put lives at risk. 🗑🚀😮
Bhairava B.05/07/2019 23:44
Who ever they may be must be responsible, cause the marble we live on is getting smaller and smaller.
Abhinav T.05/04/2019 13:57
Talks about space debris and other things, his president says no global warming exists !! There two companies have plans of launching 10000 plus satellites to provide internet for their business expansion. Talk sense plz Mr ,!!
Vishal P.05/04/2019 13:39
Kuch nhi ye indian isro ki dahshat hai hai kai nasa ke na age nikal jaye india Ab unhone satellite choda toh sub batoh ka dhan rkh kr hi chhodaa hoga na
Swarnab S.05/04/2019 08:34
Use burnol americans
Arnab D.05/04/2019 08:14
Lagta hay NASA ki ISRO se phat chuki hay.
Adam L.05/04/2019 07:48
bol yeah rhe hai pr shabd pakistan ke hai
স্ব র.05/04/2019 06:37
It's a shame that an Indian media house called is celebrating Americas claim. They way these left liberals are neglecting India's interest just to oppose Modi is shameful. It's a matter of pride what DRDO did but instead of rejoicing is busy to show the problems of America. WOW!!!
Tarun R.05/04/2019 05:56
जब खुद ने किया था।।।।तब🎷😀
Chethan K.05/04/2019 04:30
Uncle Sam's cry babies.. Soon World power will shift from US to India..
Shailendra J.05/04/2019 04:09
They are jealous of India's Space technology & accomplishments, and are a bit worried too.
Basant S.05/04/2019 01:55
NASA 🖕
Ranit S.05/03/2019 20:35
Wo kaare toh Raamleela Hum kaare to character dheela?!!
Balaji K.05/03/2019 18:09
Build a wall in space as well you morons!!
Somotsing T.05/03/2019 18:08
Jim pls take a quick nap n think bout it. What u just spoke. U dumb ass
Soham D.05/03/2019 18:04
Reaction of jealousy 😂
Jithin J.05/03/2019 17:19
Yup..you nuked Japan, which never risked human lives ..
Sachin K.05/03/2019 14:42
Kyu jal rahe hai tum angrezo ki yeah kutte kare to thik hum kare to bhai kachra fala dia inko bus hamari kamyabi ko kam dikhana hai debris to bahana hai
Rajat V.05/03/2019 11:18
Brut is kind of hater's always publishing article and video's against indian
Vivek K.05/03/2019 09:31
Isro be like DEBRIS MERA LAWDA
Sagar C.05/03/2019 09:16
Hypocrites