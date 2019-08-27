back

Noises Driving You Mad? You May Have Misophonia

Slurping. Tapping. Crunching. If these noises make you cringe, you're not alone. You may have a little-understood condition called misophonia. 🤯😱😭

08/27/2019 3:02 AM
49 comments

  • Yuktee C.
    09/20/2019 17:21

  • Âshwìñ M.
    09/19/2019 13:34

    Slurping is f ing disgusting

  • Koushiki B.
    09/16/2019 19:54

  • Soham C.
    09/12/2019 20:07

    I'm suffering from this

  • Sabir A.
    09/12/2019 03:37

  • Nongmaithem D.
    09/10/2019 06:38

    I hate the chewing sound of others while eating together., and i get anger myself ... is it misophonia too?

  • Jayadev M.
    09/09/2019 11:12

  • Lohita G.
    09/09/2019 05:26

    i thought i was only!!

  • Wỡwıệ B.
    09/08/2019 17:12

    I feel irritate when i hear crunching sound...

  • Hemadri S.
    09/08/2019 03:40

  • Rajan P.
    09/07/2019 08:27

    The background music I Soo irritating f***😖😡😡😡🤬😠

  • Anis K.
    09/07/2019 05:03

    I thought I was only

  • Anis K.
    09/07/2019 05:02

  • ꯅꯣꯡꯁꯥꯕꯥ ꯍ.
    09/06/2019 01:38

    i am also suffering from this

  • Khüshbôö P.
    09/05/2019 11:47

    me bol ri thi ki mjhe sounds se irritation hota h .. gums me pain hota.. Look dis is it...

  • Tejas S.
    09/05/2019 08:46

    Yes it irritates

  • Vikas T.
    09/03/2019 08:01

    i don't like scratching chalk on a black board.

  • Chiñgshəñ M.
    09/02/2019 08:15

    Nganba Menzzly BigBoss I came across this.. 🤣

  • Narayan L.
    08/31/2019 19:48

    Only 20%?? I bet everyone hates that chalk sound except for the teacher. Can we call it "misochalkophobia"??

  • Mosy K.
    08/31/2019 12:27

    I actually dont mind the crispy sound 😂