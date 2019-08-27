Noises Driving You Mad? You May Have Misophonia

Slurping. Tapping. Crunching. If these noises make you cringe, you're not alone. You may have a little-understood condition called misophonia. 🤯😱😭
49 comments
Yuktee C.09/20/2019 17:21
tujhe hai yeh
Âshwìñ M.09/19/2019 13:34
Slurping is f ing disgusting
Koushiki B.09/16/2019 19:54
jeta tomar r amar bhore bhore ache..
Soham C.09/12/2019 20:07
I'm suffering from this
Sabir A.09/12/2019 03:37
.
Nongmaithem D.09/10/2019 06:38
I hate the chewing sound of others while eating together., and i get anger myself ... is it misophonia too?
Jayadev M.09/09/2019 11:12
ಢರ್ರನೆಯ ತೇಗು
Lohita G.09/09/2019 05:26
i thought i was only!!
Wỡwıệ B.09/08/2019 17:12
I feel irritate when i hear crunching sound...
Hemadri S.09/08/2019 03:40
dakh tor case
Rajan P.09/07/2019 08:27
The background music I Soo irritating f***😖😡😡😡🤬😠
Anis K.09/07/2019 05:03
I thought I was only
Anis K.09/07/2019 05:02
Osm picture
ꯅꯣꯡꯁꯥꯕꯥ ꯍ.09/06/2019 01:38
i am also suffering from this
Khüshbôö P.09/05/2019 11:47
me bol ri thi ki mjhe sounds se irritation hota h .. gums me pain hota.. Look dis is it...
Tejas S.09/05/2019 08:46
Yes it irritates
Vikas T.09/03/2019 08:01
i don't like scratching chalk on a black board.
Chiñgshəñ M.09/02/2019 08:15
Nganba Menzzly BigBoss I came across this.. 🤣
Narayan L.08/31/2019 19:48
Only 20%?? I bet everyone hates that chalk sound except for the teacher. Can we call it "misochalkophobia"??
Mosy K.08/31/2019 12:27
I actually dont mind the crispy sound 😂