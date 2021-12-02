back

Parag Agrawal: From IIT-B To Twitter CEO

Silicon Valley gets one more Indian-origin CEO! Look how this IIT alumnus became Jack Dorsey's successor...

02/12/2021 9:58 AM
  • 88.3K
  • 37

31 comments

  • Hem S.
    4 hours

    Now Pakistanis should stop using these social media platforms...

  • Kaustubh D.
    4 hours

    No doubt it's a great achievement, but we should realise the fact.. We can be a CEO but not inventor.. Our great inventor becoming just a CEO now days

  • Madhusudhan B.
    14 hours

    It's a proud for indians

  • Nir A.
    15 hours

    looking forward to u guys

  • Cma A.
    21 hours

    I think popular one not paying any tax in INDIA via earlier using resource of INDIA.

  • Syed R.
    a day

    Are they really indians anylonger! Or we are just happy for nothing?

  • Uma B.
    a day

    Love it! Very inspirational! Desi power in the C suite!

  • BJesus T.
    a day

  • Yash I.
    a day

    Hard work kia hai banday NY reward ho Mily ga na best of luck sir

  • Sanjeev S.
    a day

    Thanks to IITs, Nehru

  • Kanha S.
    a day

    In india people abuse those who create jobs like ambani and adani and tata etc

  • Pradeep P.
    a day

    He needs to focusenof cleaning the garbages in Twitter.

  • Ozair K.
    a day

    Greetings from Pakistan :)

  • Ankit K.
    a day

    We can't get any benifits 😏

  • Brut India
    a day

    Here's a look at some of the most prominent Indian leaders who've made it big in Silicon Valley: https://www.news18.com/news/tech/big-tech-ceos-from-india-parag-agrawal-sundar-pichai-satya-nadella-and-other-indian-leaders-4504055.html

  • Maria J.
    a day

    an awesome human!

  • Amimul E.
    a day

    👌

  • Subhash G.
    a day

    Can we call it India valley .

  • Arun V.
    a day

    Hum indians sirf CEO ban saktey hey founder kab baneygey

  • Aman K.
    a day

    Kudos to GRE and GMAT along with TOEFL AND Ilets

