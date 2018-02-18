Robot Manual Scavengers

India's most downtrodden have worked as manual scavengers, an illegal and inhuman occupation. Now, a startup in Kerala has designed robots to do the job.
All state government agencies must use this machine Bcc take note n use d robots instead of manual cleaning
Who's said its good job, People work for one time food, that one also taking back.....
.... I`m afraid I tend to agree with the concern re the jobs of those doing the jobs already ... it`s a known fact that the caste system in India means that the poor bastards doing this job now are the poorest of the poor. The sensitivity surrounding these issues and empathy for those doing the job and from those castes exemplified by the fucktard asking "but why do you do this job?". I`ve got more fucking chance of getting the job to operate the bloody robot than that poor git that is doing the job now - and I`m a woman. Some of the people commenting below are fucking deluded.
But this robot may take..the employment of poor sewage workers. Its a great innovation, but at the same time...we should think about poor people who earn their living by cleaning sewage. Its illegal.....atleast we should find a better jobs for them if we r replacing sewage workers with robots. JAI HIND 🇮🇳❤
dats a great step.....but what about rehab of such workers?
