The Historic Rakesh Sharma-Indira Gandhi Chat

On this day 35 years ago, Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to go to space. He had this chat with Indira Gandhi from a Soviet space station. 🚀🇮🇳

04/02/2019 4:29 AM
812 comments

  • Leena C.
    12/09/2019 10:52

    Still remember watching this recording in DD

  • Leena C.
    12/09/2019 10:51

    Amazing

  • Pratibha K.
    12/09/2019 05:10

    Compare the way Modi addressed the recent DRDO mission shakti and how Indira Gandhi addresses the achievement is those days! Huge difference- Modi took pride himself, whilst Indira gave honor to the man who made it happen.

  • Martin H.
    12/06/2019 07:59

    Polluted shit hole

  • Mohamed R.
    12/05/2019 05:17

    Sare jahn se acha Hindustan hamara

  • Ankit K.
    12/03/2019 19:39

    Par yeh Kahan se aayi video yeh tog chaand se hai

  • Ankit K.
    12/03/2019 19:39

    Nothing has happened during Congress regime...

  • Sheik M.
    12/03/2019 13:59

    The iron lady of india

  • Mohd I.
    12/03/2019 08:56

    Very nice

  • Jaswant S.
    12/03/2019 05:38

    Thank God I have not gone in2019 reason common man know it but sub kahte hein to changa hee hoga haa haa

  • Mohammed S.
    12/03/2019 03:44

    Sabb Kuch bula Diya hamare desh walon NE....

  • Prashant S.
    12/03/2019 02:48

    इतना सा बोलने के लिए इसको बार बार मायावती की तरह पर्ची क्यों देखनी पड़ रही है , हिन्दी तो आती ही होगी , सोनिया की तरह इटालियन हो है नही फिर ऐसा क्यों ।

  • Chiku C.
    12/02/2019 12:28

    ka chat na suru .. Kitna chato ge gandu family ka Brut 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Aman R.
    12/02/2019 08:18

    Gasti

  • Annie N.
    12/02/2019 03:39

    Still remember that thrill of hearing his reply 'sare jahaan se acchaa'..

  • Aman D.
    12/01/2019 19:23

    Indira the prostitute

  • Sudhir A.
    12/01/2019 12:02

    Our PM will take all Indians to the Mars and back....just wait and watch!

  • Fabio W.
    11/30/2019 02:34

    Who said Congress didn't do anything..yaaa .

  • Asmat K.
    11/29/2019 19:14

    Hhhhhh oper se bhahrat kachre ka daba lagarraha

  • Shafiq N.
    11/29/2019 01:36

    beautiful 👌