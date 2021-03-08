back
The History Of The Clitoris
Long ago, it was called the devil's teat because it's what makes many women horny. Here's the story of the very misunderstood clitoris.
08/03/2021 4:18 PMupdated: 08/03/2021 4:19 PM
- 215.8K
- 739
- 12
11 comments
Joel M.a day
BRUT "INDIA" is a FRENCH media who try to destabilized and denigrate india, look what they show to europe about india :
Vinny V.a day
Devil's teat. Sounds about right. 🥴
Golam M.a day
The video was a bit speedy.
Shanmuga V.2 days
Speechless Brut!
Neeraj S.2 days
Very Nice..!!! But just showing a fruit with juices, & a flower opening up with petals won't help. Make a video for the better understanding of the subject. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Ashley D.2 days
Dr. Anvita Madan-Bahel and Seema Anand welcome Nikita Dutt. All rise! Empowering (self evolved) women — one post at a time. https://youtu.be/MO_Bf-82zdI
Nitya R.2 days
This is the WORST video BRUT has ever made especially on Woman's Day. We need to celebrate this day remembering all the powerful female leaders, all the woman who have influenced people around the globe. I mean seriously u chose this topic on Woman's day. The most unnecessarily ridiculous video made and shown on a channel like this. Quite shameful.😤
Subramonian K.2 days
This barbaric practice of Female Genital Mutilation should be banned in all countries and should be made punishable for wrongdoers.
Amiit R.2 days
Female Genital Mutilation must be stopped across the world.....
Samarth T.2 days
Today is Woman's day. All u can show about is this video. Rather then showing this you could have shared the story of Supre Sacrifice of Kamlesh Kumari Yadav who got martyred while defending parliament from Attack masterminded by Afzal Guru http://theincredibleindia.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/Kamlesh-Kumari-Ashoka-Chakra-Awardee-683x1024.jpg?fbclid=IwAR1FhGvrFjjXCkE7we2DXrJ7VvK_wZ9Q0tY9bthZ6JZtQRPQ53XeqJu3kAI
Brut India2 days
A year ago, this Brut video about the clitoris garnered millions of views. The questions it raised inspired us to launch a special week, starting today, dedicated to discussing the clitoris without stigma or taboos. https://fb.watch/461x801pZn/