The History Of The Clitoris

Long ago, it was called the devil's teat because it's what makes many women horny. Here's the story of the very misunderstood clitoris.

08/03/2021 4:18 PMupdated: 08/03/2021 4:19 PM
  215.8K
  • 12

11 comments

  • Joel M.
    a day

    BRUT "INDIA" is a FRENCH media who try to destabilized and denigrate india, look what they show to europe about india :

  • Vinny V.
    a day

    Devil's teat. Sounds about right. 🥴

  • Golam M.
    a day

    The video was a bit speedy.

  • Shanmuga V.
    2 days

    Speechless Brut!

  • Neeraj S.
    2 days

    Very Nice..!!! But just showing a fruit with juices, & a flower opening up with petals won't help. Make a video for the better understanding of the subject. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Ashley D.
    2 days

    Dr. Anvita Madan-Bahel and Seema Anand welcome Nikita Dutt. All rise! Empowering (self evolved) women — one post at a time. https://youtu.be/MO_Bf-82zdI

  • Nitya R.
    2 days

    This is the WORST video BRUT has ever made especially on Woman's Day. We need to celebrate this day remembering all the powerful female leaders, all the woman who have influenced people around the globe. I mean seriously u chose this topic on Woman's day. The most unnecessarily ridiculous video made and shown on a channel like this. Quite shameful.😤

  • Subramonian K.
    2 days

    This barbaric practice of Female Genital Mutilation should be banned in all countries and should be made punishable for wrongdoers.

  • Amiit R.
    2 days

    Female Genital Mutilation must be stopped across the world.....

  • Samarth T.
    2 days

    Today is Woman's day. All u can show about is this video. Rather then showing this you could have shared the story of Supre Sacrifice of Kamlesh Kumari Yadav who got martyred while defending parliament from Attack masterminded by Afzal Guru http://theincredibleindia.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/Kamlesh-Kumari-Ashoka-Chakra-Awardee-683x1024.jpg?fbclid=IwAR1FhGvrFjjXCkE7we2DXrJ7VvK_wZ9Q0tY9bthZ6JZtQRPQ53XeqJu3kAI

  • Brut India
    2 days

    A year ago, this Brut video about the clitoris garnered millions of views. The questions it raised inspired us to launch a special week, starting today, dedicated to discussing the clitoris without stigma or taboos. https://fb.watch/461x801pZn/

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

