The Life Of Astronaut Kalpana Chawla
She perished along with six other astronauts in one of the worst space disasters ever, 18 years ago. But not before she made history and inspired millions as the first Indian-born woman to go to space.
01/02/2021 7:27 PM
354 comments
Shahnaj J.a day
ধরিত্রীর মেয়ে হেসে হেসে মিশে হয়েছো ইতিহাস... শত- লাখো কন্যার প্রেরণা হয়ে রচে রেখে গেলে স্মৃতিময় ক্যানভাস....!
Sana B.2 days
Name of hers is written in golden words today after 18years of her untimely death everybody be it indian or any one of this whole world,praises this daughter,woman,what she did for this world,so that us the women,never feel less than men,please give equal opportunities to rise,to grow ,to educate,enable her to prove herself,rhat she is worth of all the praise,respect and dignified life,vande matram and jai hind🙏
Srinivasan V.2 days
மக்கள் பொதுவாக இரண்டு காரணங்களுக்காக மாறுகிறார்கள். இது அவர்கள் நிறைய கற்றுக்கொண்டது, அல்லது அவர்கள் நிறைய காயப்பட்டிருக்கிறார்கள்.
Ruth H.2 days
Full with determination and courage. Teaching Grade 8 Science about studying in space of Columbia in which those crew's died as it enters the earths atmosphere really touches my heart. GOD will bless your family..You are honoured for the contributions that you contribute in science without knowing your truth till now just watch this. May your soul rest in peace.
Nk A.3 days
A Great Daughter of India
Sohini M.3 days
I remember the day the news of the accident came, I thought she might have survived and landed somewhere in the earth, unable to communicate at that time but would surely return oneday.
Ankita K.3 days
🙏 you are a inspiration for all of us
Sonam C.4 days
❤️
Antara D.4 days
I read about her in a woman's magazine where she spoke about her childhood, how she lost her biological mom soon, her passion for flying, and her achievements. I have been to Karnal and it is a tiny not so developed town. She had the determination to rise above all odds. I was shocked when heard the news that she could not make it safe back to Earth. She had a short life but full of adventure and achievements that only few are able to imagine. May her soul rest in peace.
Manju M.4 days
You are the star that always shines and shows that no dream is unreachable if you have Determination and diligence.
Sandeep S.4 days
Great human being... Great indian
Manuvs M.4 days
Great inspiration
Marliva V.4 days
❤️
Ratna B.5 days
I respect this woman she is really brave woman
Moumita D.5 days
We miss her
Sathyashamla S.5 days
You are our pearl
Shaik S.5 days
Rip she will always be foñdly remembered
Maninder S.5 days
Hats off to such a great persona👍
Selvi S.5 days
she was indian... and becum us citizen .
Prasuna Y.5 days
🙏🙏