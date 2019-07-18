back

The Women Who Run India’s Space Exploration

As India readies to journey to the Moon, meet these women who have been pushing the frontiers of space exploration. 🚀🔭

07/14/2019 6:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 8:06 AM
  • 23

22 comments

  • Muneer K.
    07/18/2019 07:06

    Yes you and your government is giving high places to women by rapping them

  • Mark D.
    07/17/2019 03:35

    Only faku

  • Indrajit I.
    07/16/2019 09:06

    Visionary’s brain, that’s called real woman’s empowerment

  • Jerin J.
    07/16/2019 01:38

    Tried to get the credit of military :Won Tried to get the credit of Cricket :lost Trying to get the credit of ISRO:trying hard... Still people in north believing that cilmate change is not real.. its what we felt like that.. said by the PM

  • Pinka P.
    07/15/2019 20:45

    "Maa bharat ka koi santan..." Ek second santan to hoti hai. Oh yes yes sorry school ni gaya upar se misogynist 😅😂 I'll just add few useless lines.. "chahe ladka ho chahe ladki koi bhi ho sakta hai" Oooooooyyeee waahh modi jee waaahhh kya mast boltee ho aap 😘😘😘😘😘🙏🙏

  • John R.
    07/15/2019 18:32

    Now we talking some real women empowerment! Good luck ladies 😊✊💪👍

  • Neeraj N.
    07/14/2019 14:48

    Women power on point 👑

  • Sourav D.
    07/14/2019 13:25

    How does PM Modi came to this video ? He is not even relevant to the subject......

  • Bharat M.
    07/14/2019 11:21

    ISRO 👏👏

  • Queeni D.
    07/14/2019 11:07

    Next election in moon with women

  • Anurag M.
    07/14/2019 10:29

    See.. followers of terrorist are giving laughing emoji s..They should go to their porkistan

  • Munirul H.
    07/14/2019 09:43

    This is an advertisement? Mission Moon?

  • Kishor N.
    07/14/2019 09:40

    In the name of women's empowerment its not fair , females are not eligible for such kind of supreme mission

  • Chauhan B.
    07/14/2019 09:16

    This is real women empowerment

  • Amalendu C.
    07/14/2019 09:14

    So, what was the need putting a fool among such talented and amazing women,who knows nothing more than talking shit and taking other's credit for his benefits in the beginning?? And congratulations to ISRO for Chandrayan 2. ✌

  • Raju S.
    07/14/2019 09:13

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/domestic-car-sales-down-25-in-june-siam/article28341279.ece/amp/

  • Sayed I.
    07/14/2019 09:12

    Good sir but treat Indians on earth well!

  • विलास भ.
    07/14/2019 09:12

    Great best of luck to all team

  • Raj G.
    07/14/2019 09:11

    This is real Feminism and women empowerment.. Pseudo Feminists who always talk about my choice, my body, my virginity, my boobs, sex, my orgasm etc. are shit.

  • Parmesh C.
    07/14/2019 09:10

    No money to feed the poor or improve infrastructure & here we are heading to the moon. India needs to get its priorities right.

