This Frenchman Can Fly
No, that's not the Green Goblin! Watch Frenchman Franky Zapata glide through the air on his Flyboard, the device he invented to make him fly. 🛹🕴🏼
07/16/2019 6:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 8:03 AM
64 comments
Jaikala G.05/09/2020 10:19
A real daredevil stunt flyer n inventor too!
Jaikala G.05/09/2020 10:18
His parents r his best friends I think
Modern K.08/02/2019 18:44
Bjp RSS PALTU DOG 🐶
Kailash S.07/28/2019 12:21
No one seems to understand this will become just another war machine for military purposes and Not civilian use! 😁 Humans Excel at developing machines of destruction
Pranjal B.07/25/2019 15:57
He can become the real Ironman
Asra M.07/23/2019 08:56
Super technology
Jaikala G.07/22/2019 14:07
A real dare devil stunt man plus inventor of flightboards!
Sandhya R.07/22/2019 09:24
Great invention !
SA J.07/22/2019 07:04
What if he gets back itch mid-flight ?.😃
Reggie G.07/22/2019 06:23
Of course, France, we must weaponise it.
Rahul N.07/21/2019 05:14
Why that machine gun
Rahamathullah S.07/20/2019 17:21
Great
Sridhar M.07/20/2019 05:31
This technology get terrorists most dangerous
Charles S.07/19/2019 23:13
Because France first line of defence is surrender just like now with the EU
Deeba A.07/19/2019 19:39
Great invention
Maggi K.07/19/2019 17:56
And this technique can use during disaster like current natural disasters in India Assam and Bihar floods .
Sha F.07/19/2019 12:51
Hi beautiful
Dash B.07/19/2019 03:33
....see ds
Dhairya K.07/19/2019 03:00
When vous is busy serving Le Empreur but vous fille says she is home alone and wants vous baguette
Stephen S.07/18/2019 23:47
Well that’s going to be crazy to see in war ...