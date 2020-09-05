back

This Frenchman Can Fly

No, that's not the Green Goblin! Watch Frenchman Franky Zapata glide through the air on his Flyboard, the device he invented to make him fly. 🛹🕴🏼

07/16/2019 6:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 8:03 AM
  • 151.9k
  • 118

64 comments

  • Jaikala G.
    05/09/2020 10:19

    A real daredevil stunt flyer n inventor too!

  • Jaikala G.
    05/09/2020 10:18

    His parents r his best friends I think

  • Modern K.
    08/02/2019 18:44

    Bjp RSS PALTU DOG 🐶

  • Kailash S.
    07/28/2019 12:21

    No one seems to understand this will become just another war machine for military purposes and Not civilian use! 😁 Humans Excel at developing machines of destruction

  • Pranjal B.
    07/25/2019 15:57

    He can become the real Ironman

  • Asra M.
    07/23/2019 08:56

    Super technology

  • Jaikala G.
    07/22/2019 14:07

    A real dare devil stunt man plus inventor of flightboards!

  • Sandhya R.
    07/22/2019 09:24

    Great invention !

  • SA J.
    07/22/2019 07:04

    What if he gets back itch mid-flight ?.😃

  • Reggie G.
    07/22/2019 06:23

    Of course, France, we must weaponise it.

  • Rahul N.
    07/21/2019 05:14

    Why that machine gun

  • Rahamathullah S.
    07/20/2019 17:21

    Great

  • Sridhar M.
    07/20/2019 05:31

    This technology get terrorists most dangerous

  • Charles S.
    07/19/2019 23:13

    Because France first line of defence is surrender just like now with the EU

  • Deeba A.
    07/19/2019 19:39

    Great invention

  • Maggi K.
    07/19/2019 17:56

    And this technique can use during disaster like current natural disasters in India Assam and Bihar floods .

  • Sha F.
    07/19/2019 12:51

    Hi beautiful

  • Dash B.
    07/19/2019 03:33

    ....see ds

  • Dhairya K.
    07/19/2019 03:00

    When vous is busy serving Le Empreur but vous fille says she is home alone and wants vous baguette

  • Stephen S.
    07/18/2019 23:47

    Well that’s going to be crazy to see in war ...

