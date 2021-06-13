back
This Pune Teen Clicked The Clearest Photo Of The Moon
It took this 16-year-old four hours and 50,000 images to develop one of the clearest pictures of the moon. And it looks spectacular... 🤯
13/06/2021 4:27 AM
- 91.6K
- 2.7K
- 43
36 comments
Arshi G.2 days
Well done Prathamesh!!!!!! you are already a star
Baljinder S.6 days
Glad he's doing something interesting, instead of making absurd reels/tiktok videos🔥👍🏻
Pooja S.6 days
Superb
Ramesh R.6 days
Well done Genius 👍
Muhammad J.6 days
Love this!
Nadia R.7 days
Absolutely awesome 👏
Nikhil N.14/06/2021 16:47
.....Tu kab karega re Faizal.....put that telescope to good use...hatts of to this lad who did this brilliant work
Silma K.14/06/2021 14:16
Well done...keep it up👍
Brijendra K.14/06/2021 07:44
Great जॉब Cool
Tushita D.14/06/2021 06:19
He's from my school! 😂
Neha U.14/06/2021 02:44
Great work
Sadiq N.13/06/2021 22:41
ĀbdelRehman S.13/06/2021 20:18
Bravo young man !!!! Way to go
Ribat M.13/06/2021 17:32
Oh never thought of that, when I want a clear photo of the moon I just download from the net with the help of google. I'm lazy but anyways Good luck boy.
Ashlye F.13/06/2021 17:05
🖤🖤
Salim M.13/06/2021 15:49
भाई तुम जो भी हो कमाल हो, खुदा तुमको तरक्की दे अच्छा इंसान बनो देश के तरक्की का हिस्सा बनो मेरी यही दुआ है , God bless you जय हिंद 🇮🇳
Bilal A.13/06/2021 15:30
Good work boy 👍👍
Dibakar G.13/06/2021 13:27
I had a long wish to buy a telescope.
Somdeep C.13/06/2021 12:57
Great work...amazing..!!!! Which telescope s been used for this?
Geeta R.13/06/2021 11:52
Great job .Congrats .