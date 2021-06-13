back

This Pune Teen Clicked The Clearest Photo Of The Moon

It took this 16-year-old four hours and 50,000 images to develop one of the clearest pictures of the moon. And it looks spectacular... 🤯

13/06/2021 4:27 AM
  • 91.6K
  • 43

36 comments

  • Arshi G.
    2 days

    Well done Prathamesh!!!!!! you are already a star

  • Baljinder S.
    6 days

    Glad he's doing something interesting, instead of making absurd reels/tiktok videos🔥👍🏻

  • Pooja S.
    6 days

    Superb

  • Ramesh R.
    6 days

    Well done Genius 👍

  • Muhammad J.
    6 days

    Love this!

  • Nadia R.
    7 days

    Absolutely awesome 👏

  • Nikhil N.
    14/06/2021 16:47

    .....Tu kab karega re Faizal.....put that telescope to good use...hatts of to this lad who did this brilliant work

  • Silma K.
    14/06/2021 14:16

    Well done...keep it up👍

  • Brijendra K.
    14/06/2021 07:44

    Great जॉब Cool

  • Tushita D.
    14/06/2021 06:19

    He's from my school! 😂

  • Neha U.
    14/06/2021 02:44

    Great work

  • Sadiq N.
    13/06/2021 22:41

  • ĀbdelRehman S.
    13/06/2021 20:18

    Bravo young man !!!! Way to go

  • Ribat M.
    13/06/2021 17:32

    Oh never thought of that, when I want a clear photo of the moon I just download from the net with the help of google. I'm lazy but anyways Good luck boy.

  • Ashlye F.
    13/06/2021 17:05

    🖤🖤

  • Salim M.
    13/06/2021 15:49

    भाई तुम जो भी हो कमाल हो, खुदा तुमको तरक्की दे अच्छा इंसान बनो देश के तरक्की का हिस्सा बनो मेरी यही दुआ है , God bless you जय हिंद 🇮🇳

  • Bilal A.
    13/06/2021 15:30

    Good work boy 👍👍

  • Dibakar G.
    13/06/2021 13:27

    I had a long wish to buy a telescope.

  • Somdeep C.
    13/06/2021 12:57

    Great work...amazing..!!!! Which telescope s been used for this?

  • Geeta R.
    13/06/2021 11:52

    Great job .Congrats .