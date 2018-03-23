Turning Back The Clock, The Fascinating History Of Time In India

Why does India have only one time zone? Is it time to change this?
Lets dig a bit deep into how it impacts. The sun rises at around 5:00 AM in Agartala, Tripura, my hometown. In summers it stretches to 4:40 AM even . Office hours start at 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM. As a result majority of the people tend to sleep till 7:00 AM at least. 2 hours of broad daylight is already lost. Compare this to west India, where the sun rises at around 6:30 - 7:00 AM. The office hours remain same. Negligible to Zero daylight lost. Our economies are majorly run by agriculture, industries and factories. So, practically productivity starts at 10:00 AM across India, i.e., approx 5 hours after sunrise in Northeast India and 3 hours after sunrise in West India (say). Now, the sun sets at around 5:00 PM in the evening. Industries stop production after sunset as it leads to a lot of power usage in lighting the entire industry. In the west, the sun sets at around 7:00 PM. Industries keep running till then. Productivity losses. Consider a tea estate for that reason, one of NE’s richest resource. Tea leaves are picked only during daylight. Tea estate workers in Kerala/Karnataka work till 6 PM whereas in NE they work till 4 PM at max. Note the difference in everyday efficiency. This gave rise to the theory of Chai Bagan time where a separate clock is followed in tea estates across NE India. When I am at Agartala, I switch on lights at home at 5 PM whereas the rest of India (excluding NE) switches on their lights at 7 PM. On an average we all tend to be asleep by 11:30 PM which is same as rest of India. 6:30 hrs of power consumption compared to 4:30 hours. Huge losses. It is believed that NE India has incurred power losses of around 94k crores since Independence for the same reason. Fellow Northeasterns, ever wondered why our electricity bills are usually more in our hometowns than in Delhi/Bangalore/Mumbai? Imagine the losses. A time zone for Agartala itself will put it 30 minutes ahead of Bangladesh which means +1:00 hr ahead of IST. Now imagine the daylight differences in the extreme corner cities like Dibrugarh, Assam. The demand for a separate timezone as NEST (North East Standard Time) or EIST (East India Standard Time) has been raised in the parliament a lot of times but as always, the GOI is unwilling to make such drastic changes in their systems just to improve a “small & backward” region like the Northeast. Some bureaucrats even consider NE to have no work culture and it doesn’t make any difference as people will continue to shirk work. Yes, it will bring in a hell lot of confusions in the early days but all big countries around the world run by 1/2/3/4 time zones. The other alternative is to shift the Indian standard time from Allahabad to Kolkata, probably,i.e., forward by 30 mins atleast. Its all about improving efficiency of a nation, saving resources, helping the poor light up there houses, building economies. Bangladesh, which is behind Northeast India geographically, is 30 minutes ahead of India. Amazing. Source: Quora
