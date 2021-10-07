back

Vegetable Cooler: No Power, No Problem

A Thane-based company made a Subjee Cooler that works without fuel or electricity. Is it time to make the switch?

07/10/2021 6:57 PM
  • 182.9K
  • 29

19 comments

  • Manish R.
    4 days

    These are eye catching stunts only. There are many great research going on in IIT's. Follow their story not some publicity stunt type 😏😏

  • Swapnil V.
    5 days

    Nothing new, it's just 'Pot in pot refrigeration' technique. Already used in many African countries.

  • Abhishek V.
    6 days

    amazing

  • Paramjeet M.
    6 days

    Great job

  • Pankaj D.
    6 days

    Nothing new, it's a forgotten technique of India.

  • Nirma S.
    6 days

    This is not sustainable option ..20 liters of water per day is not viable option to maintain the coolee

  • Johnson C.
    6 days

    Want to setup those storage, whom to contact.

  • Prasuna L.
    6 days

    Heart

  • Rajesh S.
    6 days

    Good morning ☀️🌄

  • Era D.
    6 days

    Great

  • Rekha K.
    6 days

    Very old technique. In rajasthan windows are covered with grass and water is sprinkled at regular interval. As Rajasthan is an arid nd dry place, no more water to spare, they use a particular type of grass which absorbs and retain water. This helps the souring temperature to cool down by 4 to 5 degree

  • Raghu C.
    6 days

    Great job . good work.

  • Debasish K.
    6 days

    Great 👍

  • Iqbal S.
    6 days

    Great job

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Lockdowns in Indian have led to many homegrown startups leveraging AI, IoT, data science etc. to offer innovative solutions to fresh produce vendors and farmers, to prevent wastage and revenue loss. Read about these startups and their innovative solutions here: https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/agriculture/agri-tech-startups-sensors-storage-fresh-food-supply-value-chain-india-lockdown-prevent-waste/article34654928.ece

  • Kevin D.
    6 days

    Nice

  • Raj S.
    6 days

    Nice

  • ALL I.
    6 days

    Please like and follow Thanks

  • Praveen N.
    6 days

    Amazing and keep shining.

