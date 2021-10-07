Vegetable Cooler: No Power, No Problem

The Kerala Snakebite “Murder”
Manish R.4 days
These are eye catching stunts only. There are many great research going on in IIT's. Follow their story not some publicity stunt type 😏😏
Swapnil V.5 days
Nothing new, it's just 'Pot in pot refrigeration' technique. Already used in many African countries.
Abhishek V.6 days
amazing
Paramjeet M.6 days
Great job
Pankaj D.6 days
Nothing new, it's a forgotten technique of India.
Nirma S.6 days
This is not sustainable option ..20 liters of water per day is not viable option to maintain the coolee
Johnson C.6 days
Want to setup those storage, whom to contact.
Prasuna L.6 days
Heart
Rajesh S.6 days
Good morning ☀️🌄
Era D.6 days
Great
Rekha K.6 days
Very old technique. In rajasthan windows are covered with grass and water is sprinkled at regular interval. As Rajasthan is an arid nd dry place, no more water to spare, they use a particular type of grass which absorbs and retain water. This helps the souring temperature to cool down by 4 to 5 degree
Raghu C.6 days
Great job . good work.
Debasish K.6 days
Great 👍
Iqbal S.6 days
Great job
Brut India6 days
Lockdowns in Indian have led to many homegrown startups leveraging AI, IoT, data science etc. to offer innovative solutions to fresh produce vendors and farmers, to prevent wastage and revenue loss. Read about these startups and their innovative solutions here: https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/agriculture/agri-tech-startups-sensors-storage-fresh-food-supply-value-chain-india-lockdown-prevent-waste/article34654928.ece
Kevin D.6 days
Nice
Raj S.6 days
Nice
ALL I.6 days
Please like and follow Thanks
Praveen N.6 days
Amazing and keep shining.