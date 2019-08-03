back
Welcome To India's First Cashier-Free Supermarket
Don't want to use a wallet at a supermarket? This store is India's first that uses artificial intelligence to make that a reality. 😋📲
01/24/2019 5:25 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 8:10 AM
- 57.1k
- 883
- 58
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
25 comments
Abhishek C.03/08/2019 18:26
Bomai
JF K.03/02/2019 18:31
AI is a threat.....zionist jews are collecting data....for there masiah dajjal..... This is how these zionist are trying to make one world govt....and fulfilling agenda 21 depopulation under 50 cr..... More human will get unemployed....the crime rates will increase.....they will kill each other
Sarbani S.03/01/2019 17:58
God bhi soch raha hoga kash wo bhi machines banata toh yeh dharti barbad hone se bach jata.
Jinesh P.02/11/2019 03:35
Please share this as much as you can https://www.gofundme.com/poor-zomato-guy-who-lost-his-job-unethically&rcid=r01-154985571603-87e09a48a31045c7&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_w
Siddhartha G.01/26/2019 19:22
ok then
Kishorbhai S.01/26/2019 16:11
ch ch
Kishorbhai S.01/26/2019 16:10
bh vi nl
Georgy M.01/26/2019 15:00
kochi?😂
Rajat V.01/26/2019 14:33
dekh india mei bhi aa gya
Ahmed F.01/24/2019 23:19
Isn’t this really cool?!
Anthony M.01/24/2019 16:12
don't fool around
Drone I.01/24/2019 15:28
This has nothing to do with AI
Sundeep K.01/24/2019 11:46
thing of the future
Srikanth M.01/24/2019 11:30
In a state where unemployment rate is 7.5% I don't think it's ideal to do that
Kore S.01/24/2019 11:28
There goes Cashier's jobs...
Ajay G.01/24/2019 09:56
Thought it was gonna take 10 more years for this to happen in India. Nice.
Gemini S.01/24/2019 08:39
This will taleaway the job of thousands of workers. Wat abt that??? Was it really required ???
Junaid H.01/24/2019 08:08
Totally a useless technology
Lucy V.01/24/2019 07:59
This would be amazing!!!!!!
Neha G.01/24/2019 07:55
new age shopping...