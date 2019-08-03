back

Welcome To India's First Cashier-Free Supermarket

Don't want to use a wallet at a supermarket? This store is India's first that uses artificial intelligence to make that a reality. 😋📲

01/24/2019 5:25 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 8:10 AM
  • 57.1k
  • 58

And even more

  1. 6:15

    The DMs That Make Female Influencers Cringe

  2. 2:01

    Two Schoolgirls Find An Asteroid

  3. 3:38

    A Business Empire's Father-Daughter Bond

  4. 3:01

    7 Indian Apps See User Spike

  5. 1:23

    Class 9 Kid Makes Motorcycle Out of Scrap

  6. 3:37

    Rajasthan Student Makes Driverless Tractor

25 comments

  • Abhishek C.
    03/08/2019 18:26

    Bomai

  • JF K.
    03/02/2019 18:31

    AI is a threat.....zionist jews are collecting data....for there masiah dajjal..... This is how these zionist are trying to make one world govt....and fulfilling agenda 21 depopulation under 50 cr..... More human will get unemployed....the crime rates will increase.....they will kill each other

  • Sarbani S.
    03/01/2019 17:58

    God bhi soch raha hoga kash wo bhi machines banata toh yeh dharti barbad hone se bach jata.

  • Jinesh P.
    02/11/2019 03:35

    Please share this as much as you can https://www.gofundme.com/poor-zomato-guy-who-lost-his-job-unethically&rcid=r01-154985571603-87e09a48a31045c7&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_w

  • Siddhartha G.
    01/26/2019 19:22

    ok then

  • Kishorbhai S.
    01/26/2019 16:11

    ch ch

  • Kishorbhai S.
    01/26/2019 16:10

    bh vi nl

  • Georgy M.
    01/26/2019 15:00

    kochi?😂

  • Rajat V.
    01/26/2019 14:33

    dekh india mei bhi aa gya

  • Ahmed F.
    01/24/2019 23:19

    Isn’t this really cool?!

  • Anthony M.
    01/24/2019 16:12

    don't fool around

  • Drone I.
    01/24/2019 15:28

    This has nothing to do with AI

  • Sundeep K.
    01/24/2019 11:46

    thing of the future

  • Srikanth M.
    01/24/2019 11:30

    In a state where unemployment rate is 7.5% I don't think it's ideal to do that

  • Kore S.
    01/24/2019 11:28

    There goes Cashier's jobs...

  • Ajay G.
    01/24/2019 09:56

    Thought it was gonna take 10 more years for this to happen in India. Nice.

  • Gemini S.
    01/24/2019 08:39

    This will taleaway the job of thousands of workers. Wat abt that??? Was it really required ???

  • Junaid H.
    01/24/2019 08:08

    Totally a useless technology

  • Lucy V.
    01/24/2019 07:59

    This would be amazing!!!!!!

  • Neha G.
    01/24/2019 07:55

    new age shopping...

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.