What Dr. Abdul Kalam Said On Failure Of SLV-3

ISRO's plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander may not have gone as per plan. Here's a 2012 video of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam recalling the first time he experienced failure.

09/10/2019 10:13 AM
  • 5.5m
  • 2.1k

1283 comments

  • Sambasivan C.
    2 days

    Great personality

  • Mozhuli L.
    3 days

    This is so touching

  • George S.
    3 days

    Yes! Moody succeeded in Gujarath Experiment 02! But his Super Boss didn't say a word! As he was the darling of SS!

  • Parakh R.
    4 days

    👏👏👏😊

  • Shahrukh A.
    4 days

    Sir today I m missing u from the core of my ♥ 😭

  • Rushikesh C.
    4 days

    😸

  • Eric H.
    5 days

    Wel... When there is success Modi hogs all the limelight ans when there is failure he blamed congress and Nehru

  • Potnuru L.
    5 days

    Na date of birth 1979

  • Swapnil B.
    5 days

    Salute both of you sir Abdul Kalam sir and Satish dhawan sir also Great scientist in ISRO.

  • Rohit Y.
    5 days

    Miss you

  • Antony P.
    6 days

    Marks of gentlemen

  • Kkamlesh K.
    6 days

    Sat sat Naman

  • Kkamlesh K.
    6 days

    Salute

  • Mohamed Y.
    6 days

    Amazing!

  • Tanmoy M.
    6 days

    But now a days what happen is completely opposite..

  • Raju M.
    7 days

    I slaute to both of you sir

  • Naresh K.
    7 days

    Great leader

  • Kamlesh R.
    12/11/2019 17:45

    Very Nice

  • Ahmed S.
    12/11/2019 05:36

    And thats how you lose a nuclear submarine the computer tells you to close the door but don’t..... because you are the mission fucking director 😂😂😂

  • Aniket V.
    12/10/2019 08:49

    Ms dhoni