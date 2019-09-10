back
What Dr. Abdul Kalam Said On Failure Of SLV-3
ISRO's plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander may not have gone as per plan. Here's a 2012 video of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam recalling the first time he experienced failure.
09/10/2019 10:13 AM
- 5.5m
- 99.4k
- 2.1k
1283 comments
Sambasivan C.2 days
Great personality
Mozhuli L.3 days
This is so touching
George S.3 days
Yes! Moody succeeded in Gujarath Experiment 02! But his Super Boss didn't say a word! As he was the darling of SS!
Parakh R.4 days
👏👏👏😊
Shahrukh A.4 days
Sir today I m missing u from the core of my ♥ 😭
Rushikesh C.4 days
😸
Eric H.5 days
Wel... When there is success Modi hogs all the limelight ans when there is failure he blamed congress and Nehru
Potnuru L.5 days
Na date of birth 1979
Swapnil B.5 days
Salute both of you sir Abdul Kalam sir and Satish dhawan sir also Great scientist in ISRO.
Rohit Y.5 days
Miss you
Antony P.6 days
Marks of gentlemen
Kkamlesh K.6 days
Sat sat Naman
Kkamlesh K.6 days
Salute
Mohamed Y.6 days
Amazing!
Tanmoy M.6 days
But now a days what happen is completely opposite..
Raju M.7 days
I slaute to both of you sir
Naresh K.7 days
Great leader
Kamlesh R.12/11/2019 17:45
Very Nice
Ahmed S.12/11/2019 05:36
And thats how you lose a nuclear submarine the computer tells you to close the door but don’t..... because you are the mission fucking director 😂😂😂
Aniket V.12/10/2019 08:49
Ms dhoni