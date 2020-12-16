back

When Reliance Met Facebook: A Digital India

"India will grow to be among the top three economies in the world." Possible future or a pipe dream? Watch Ambani talk to Zuckerberg about a digital India.

16/12/2020 1:17 PMupdated: 16/12/2020 1:18 PM
  • 682.9K
  • 838

729 comments

  • Muthuvelu S.
    a day

    Good Evening Sirs. Have a Fantastic Day.🙏🙏🙏💐💐💐❤️❤️❤️🇮🇳🇺🇲🇮🇳🇺🇲🇮🇳🇺🇲

  • Nikhil S.
    a day

    He is talking like CEO of India not Reliance..

  • Ajay K.
    a day

    कुछ लोगों को दिक्कत ये है कि इंडिया मे अडानी, अंबानी क्यों पैदा हो रहे हैं?... लादेन, बगदादी क्यों नहीं पैदा हो रहे?... Business करके अमीर हुए हैं किसी से फ्री मे पैसे लेकर नहीं 🙏🙏... इनका business तो कांग्रेस, bjp की सरकारों मे पहले से ही चलता आ रहा है... और एक और बात इंडिया के सबसे बड़े टैक्स payers है ये लोग और इन्होने 1000000+ लोगो को direct रोज़गार दिया हुआ है और 5000000+ लोगों को indirect रोज़गार मिला हुआ है 👍 👍... लेकिन लोगों की आदत है देशी कंपनी का विरोध करना और विदेशी कंपनी को सपोर्ट करना ताकि देश का पैसा बाहर जाए और देश को नुकसान हो 🙏 🙏...

  • Jeevan T.
    2 days

    This Ambani is the main reason for unemployment in India millions lost job because of his cheap data jio so many telecom companies closed and went bankrupt finally banks got huge NPAs.. government didn't stop him and the regulator TRAI who was puppet of him.. he can do whatever to establish himself... Government was blind

  • Sandipan B.
    2 days

    I love these people. Criticizing Mark z and ambani , using jio and facebook.

  • Mrinalini M.
    2 days

    Do something for others other than just making yourself the richest. Life is a curse for some now due to this pandemic

  • Ajay B.
    2 days

    Reliance Jio...We are proud .... Your paid GST to government is highest.

  • Venkataraman S.
    2 days

    All fake he been used by congress pawar tackrey bavsar who was earlier prostitutes family doing prostitution

  • Aakash M.
    2 days

    Kuch to bolo ambani ji kisano k bare sir apni na socho sir kisan an paida krte ho to ap khate ho...sir ap apni hi sochte ho ap asia k sbde rich insan h but india sbse poor..🙏🙏

  • Shikhar K.
    2 days

    Today we have Pathetic connectivity.. You should at least improve Jio before launching 5G.. normal network to kabhi pura aata nahi and baat karte hai 4G 5G ki.. 😂😂😂😂

  • Rohit G.
    3 days

    So inspirational Mr Ambani ..

  • Bhavik D.
    3 days

    😂

  • Rose S.
    3 days

    Zuckerberg and Ambani are endorsing each other.

  • Karan S.
    3 days

    Oh shit

  • Sohail S.
    3 days

    And bigger thug is Modi

  • Sohail S.
    3 days

    Biggest thug of India

  • Kiran K.
    3 days

    https://chat.whatsapp.com/HFTWyQUHqORDSilOuKLf8Z

  • Rajendra B.
    3 days

    CHECK...

  • Hardeep S.
    3 days

    Just thought so talking through his hat, just like his caretaker at the centre, didn't expect any thing from him anyways

  • Suyash S.
    3 days

    Damm , These insects of Socialism are literally shitting in the comments section

