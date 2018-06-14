Who needs fashion models when you have drones?

Saudi Arabia figured out how to model clothes without models. 🕋🤖
248 comments
Arif I.06/20/2018 21:27
Far far away there were a heard of sheep which used to gaze under the per view of the most mature and experienced of all. She (the head) was the guide and controller of the heard. One day few younger goats protest that why they are not allowed to gaze on the top of the mountains valley from where they could see the whole world and the whole creatures of the world could see them and admire that how graceful they are. They decided to break the barriers, cross the boundaries, climb the mountain and show their grace and valour to other creature. Meanwhile there were wolf who were sitting for their prey to reach at the top so that they can easily have their treat. Similarly the Westerners and their admirers are trying their level best to instigate our women but allahamdollilah our women are followers of ummul momineen (mothers of all believers wives of prophet Muhammad pbuh) and Fatima(daughter of prophet Muhammad) Marry(Mother of Jesus) and Asiah(wife of Ramasee 2) etc..etc..and their is a long list of chaste women.
Renga R.06/20/2018 21:18
O.
Ricky J.06/20/2018 21:07
that fuckin looks haunting
Arif I.06/20/2018 21:04
Ravindra jadeja how much you know about women rights in islam? You live in country where woman is consider as goddess ? With higher rape records and dowry killings subjugations compromises...
Anuj G.06/20/2018 20:47
Navneet Kaur😅
Kapil J.06/20/2018 20:14
Atlast they wear HIZAB on all type of fashionable dress. AMEZING
Zuheb K.06/20/2018 19:07
Can you please remove holy kaba smiley from your post
عبدا ا.06/20/2018 18:24
can you change that emoji? replace it with this 🇸🇦 because it's their national flag
Bilal A.06/20/2018 17:31
Great
Hemant S.06/20/2018 16:53
Machine vs Humans........robots eating jobs .....jobless..create crime ... welcome to more crual world
Mukesh B.06/20/2018 16:24
When they are not allowed to come out of burka, why they need fashion clothing. Just to decorate there wardrobe.
Jyothi B.06/20/2018 14:31
😂😂 U must think before u get settle in dubai
Kash I.06/20/2018 14:04
Ravindra jadeja Kya tum apni biwi ya behen ko kisi ghair mard k aage nanga karna pasand karoge? Shame on you
Kash I.06/20/2018 14:01
Why won't who are laughing make their Women to walk semi or complete nude in front of other men.. ??
Battina Y.06/20/2018 13:41
Fnnddjjdhf
Mir V.06/20/2018 13:38
Then whats the use of ramp 🤣
Nerissa D.06/20/2018 12:51
im dying
Shivam S.06/20/2018 11:36
haha
Armaan S.06/20/2018 09:47
nyc
Alimohammed S.06/20/2018 09:01
logoko designer kapde chahiye model nahi