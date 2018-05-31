Will automation threaten jobs in India?

Technology that could automate half of all jobs worldwide already exists.
Pradip S.07/04/2018 16:15
End employment to end unemployment Workers of the world Untie for Socialism www.worldsocialistpartyindia.org
Prakash P.06/13/2018 23:08
Because we r poor than other country
Aditya P.06/13/2018 15:41
Islamic state of robots :p some people will turn them into jihadis as well
Arjun S.06/13/2018 10:28
Well, if it is any satisfaction, we INDIANS lag behind the rest of he world by an entire generation on robotics. Even the Chinese beat us 68:3 robots per 10,000 employees. Koreans, of course have 631
ακαξΗ φ.06/13/2018 03:36
Yarr😱
Vikram S.06/12/2018 14:43
We have robots that can make robots...😂�va...Samjhi
Shreyas G.06/12/2018 06:01
I will increse that percentage from 9 to 19 😎😎
Arjun S.06/11/2018 14:21
Nice 👌
Gourav Z.06/11/2018 04:28
Good, we can finally move to socialism.
Aditya K.06/11/2018 02:53
If you are worried about automation stealing jobs then make universal basic income a reality.
Kumar R.06/10/2018 08:19
Then we must reduce the world population accordingly.
Sohail K.06/09/2018 19:06
yeah at that time handmade things will be more valuable 😂😂
Amit C.06/09/2018 18:26
Guess people will die. Well who needs uneducated people in this era. Will solve the population problem. The kind of corruption in India ubi won't work
Mohith S.06/09/2018 18:06
Wat if akl the technical work b done by machines ...and farming by humans
Urshlla K.06/09/2018 15:47
This is exactly what I'm fearing for so longggggg !!!!!!!!! 😥😥😥😫😫😫 I don't want so much automation
Mitansh B.06/09/2018 07:33
I fear that human zoo's would be formed by robots in upcoming future !!!!
Sanchari S.06/09/2018 04:56
toniiiiiiiiiiii dkh
Vishnu V.06/08/2018 17:50
Not good
Sherin A.06/08/2018 16:42
So that humans can switch to agriculture a lot more
Sherin A.06/08/2018 16:41
It will be good