Will We See An Indian In Space Soon? Ft. Shashi Tharoor

Pradeep P.6 hours
Shashi Shakur is pretending to be a journalist here! Better he should be an honest politician first and understand the problem of the leadership of the congress and ask his leaders to stepdown!!! This will help the country and the congress party.
Sunil M.8 hours
This is a good discussion. It is probably best of Shashi talks, I have witnessed. One can see understandable skeptism in Mr Tharoor tone. I feel ISRO is trying to sweep problems it may have under the carpet.
Adithya H.12 hours
Beautifully explained. If only such people were available in every engineering college as professors, students would seriously love learning. Well, atleast me. But, I would like to point out that atleast I was lucky enough to get good enough professors in every engineering college that I have taken admission in.
DK S.12 hours
Why nobody talk about failures of NASA
Vijaykrishnamurthy D.18 hours
My Question...What you will do by going to space leaving earth....?will Moon soil can grow anything?or Mars? Spending Billions in showing pride of country to others killing Million in poverty is worse thing I heard....and future generations will ask us ....All Nuclear power countries had shaken with less than 1%chance dying virus... 😂😂
Dhanwanti B.a day
Great..ISRO
Tabraiz B.a day
Well done India. Best of luck for your space missions
Abhijit P.a day
Sashi is a joker and murderer.
NNatraj D.2 days
This amazing show was aired on sansad T.v , the most underrated and mismanaged public channel.
Vikram M.2 days
Brut can you please ask him why 70 years this was not thought
Vidu B.2 days
Sam P.2 days
spending less money in your country's space program is not an achievement , when will you guys understand.
Krishna K.2 days
Why is the caption put as "ft. Shashi Tharoor"! when in fact its Dr Somanath who's actually the one featured and it's his insights that is the subject of the discussion?
Genesis C.2 days
Not the smartest person here but when he said "three Indian nationals" did it meant people born from 1950 to 1987" will be going there????
Tashi S.2 days
No job No civic amenities Floor havoc every year And they are busy spending on these useless so called GAGAN and Chandran yaan. Arrreee Bhai.....
Yogesh Y.2 days
सब अल्लाह की मर्जी है 🤔🤔
A T.2 days
It's all about our very great former president Shri APJ Abud Kalam. Love from Burma .....
R K.2 days
Jai Hind
Neelesh S.2 days
we have to save our scientists government should do have extra security for our scientists
Karthik P.3 days
scholar for a reason!