Will We See An Indian In Space Soon? Ft. Shashi Tharoor

Space no bar! This is Shashi Tharoor talking about rockets with India's top rocket scientist.

20/11/2021 1:27 PM
54 comments

  • Pradeep P.
    6 hours

    Shashi Shakur is pretending to be a journalist here! Better he should be an honest politician first and understand the problem of the leadership of the congress and ask his leaders to stepdown!!! This will help the country and the congress party.

  • Sunil M.
    8 hours

    This is a good discussion. It is probably best of Shashi talks, I have witnessed. One can see understandable skeptism in Mr Tharoor tone. I feel ISRO is trying to sweep problems it may have under the carpet.

  • Adithya H.
    12 hours

    Beautifully explained. If only such people were available in every engineering college as professors, students would seriously love learning. Well, atleast me. But, I would like to point out that atleast I was lucky enough to get good enough professors in every engineering college that I have taken admission in.

  • DK S.
    12 hours

    Why nobody talk about failures of NASA

  • Vijaykrishnamurthy D.
    18 hours

    My Question...What you will do by going to space leaving earth....?will Moon soil can grow anything?or Mars? Spending Billions in showing pride of country to others killing Million in poverty is worse thing I heard....and future generations will ask us ....All Nuclear power countries had shaken with less than 1%chance dying virus... 😂😂

  • Dhanwanti B.
    a day

    Great..ISRO

  • Tabraiz B.
    a day

    Well done India. Best of luck for your space missions

  • Abhijit P.
    a day

    Sashi is a joker and murderer.

  • NNatraj D.
    2 days

    This amazing show was aired on sansad T.v , the most underrated and mismanaged public channel.

  • Vikram M.
    2 days

    Brut can you please ask him why 70 years this was not thought

  • Vidu B.
    2 days

  • Sam P.
    2 days

    spending less money in your country's space program is not an achievement , when will you guys understand.

  • Krishna K.
    2 days

    Why is the caption put as "ft. Shashi Tharoor"! when in fact its Dr Somanath who's actually the one featured and it's his insights that is the subject of the discussion?

  • Genesis C.
    2 days

    Not the smartest person here but when he said "three Indian nationals" did it meant people born from 1950 to 1987" will be going there????

  • Tashi S.
    2 days

    No job No civic amenities Floor havoc every year And they are busy spending on these useless so called GAGAN and Chandran yaan. Arrreee Bhai.....

  • Yogesh Y.
    2 days

    सब अल्लाह की मर्जी है 🤔🤔

  • A T.
    2 days

    It's all about our very great former president Shri APJ Abud Kalam. Love from Burma .....

  • R K.
    2 days

    Jai Hind

  • Neelesh S.
    2 days

    we have to save our scientists government should do have extra security for our scientists

  • Karthik P.
    3 days

    scholar for a reason!

