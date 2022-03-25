back
“C̵a̵p̵t̵a̵i̵n̵ Cool” Dhoni quits CSK’s captaincy
Non-conformist, anti-hero, unconventional. MS Dhoni had many avatars but the captain's armband was an integral part of his identity. On 24 March 2022, Dhoni handed over the reins of CSK to Ravindra Jadeja after leading the franchise for 14 years. 🎥: Chennai Super Kings
25/03/2022 4:32 PM
- 56.5K
- 1.1K
- 10
8 comments
Prakash I.a day
Now cricket has no respect its just like watching movies in theaters fit 3 hours
Apoorv M.a day
Thala always.. 🙏
Kishor C.2 days
Great journey dhoni jee best of luck for ipl 2022.
Mvy R.2 days
Why do you commit match fixing?🤐😂
Rajath R.2 days
Le csk and dhoni fullu fixing ha dis year also..? 😂
Kumaran A.2 days
Msd we miss u as a captain
Dibakar G.2 days
The way they endorse IPL it seems world cup football. It's just a money business. It (T20) is killing real cricket.
Ajeet D.2 days
King is King ♥️ No one can touch his level