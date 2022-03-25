back

“C̵a̵p̵t̵a̵i̵n̵ Cool” Dhoni quits CSK’s captaincy

Non-conformist, anti-hero, unconventional. MS Dhoni had many avatars but the captain's armband was an integral part of his identity. On 24 March 2022, Dhoni handed over the reins of CSK to Ravindra Jadeja after leading the franchise for 14 years. 🎥: Chennai Super Kings

25/03/2022 4:32 PM
  • 56.5K
  • 10

8 comments

  • Prakash I.
    a day

    Now cricket has no respect its just like watching movies in theaters fit 3 hours

  • Apoorv M.
    a day

    Thala always.. 🙏

  • Kishor C.
    2 days

    Great journey dhoni jee best of luck for ipl 2022.

  • Mvy R.
    2 days

    Why do you commit match fixing?🤐😂

  • Rajath R.
    2 days

    Le csk and dhoni fullu fixing ha dis year also..? 😂

  • Kumaran A.
    2 days

    Msd we miss u as a captain

  • Dibakar G.
    2 days

    The way they endorse IPL it seems world cup football. It's just a money business. It (T20) is killing real cricket.

  • Ajeet D.
    2 days

    King is King ♥️ No one can touch his level

