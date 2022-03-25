“C̵a̵p̵t̵a̵i̵n̵ Cool” Dhoni quits CSK’s captaincy

Non-conformist, anti-hero, unconventional. MS Dhoni had many avatars but the captain's armband was an integral part of his identity. On 24 March 2022, Dhoni handed over the reins of CSK to Ravindra Jadeja after leading the franchise for 14 years. 🎥: Chennai Super Kings