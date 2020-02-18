back
“No, I am no god. I am Sachin”
Sachin Tendulkar lifted on the shoulders of his teammates after the 2011 World Cup win was recently voted the Laureus best sporting moment of the last two decades. In this 2014 interview, the cricket great looks back at his career and also talks about taking electricity to India’s remote villages.
02/18/2020 5:02 PMupdated: 02/18/2020 5:10 PM
109 comments
Suresh C.21 hours
My best friend Sachin Tendulkar cricket
Dharmendra G.a day
master class.
Krishna S.a day
God of cricket
Anoop S.a day
In Cricket, there are many legends but yes for me there is only one, for him my love huge love never gonna change thats our Sachin Tendulkar. still very humble & down to earth.
Deepali Z.2 days
Sachin...Sachin
Kamal K.2 days
It's a beautiful thoughts about village light..Sachin sir always be great work anywhere..
Velan A.2 days
It’s a best moment for me as well
Govind K.2 days
Hadd hai Tendulkar Ka v. Hensie Cronjie se inko dikkat hoti thi. Hansie Cronjie to Bowler v nhi tha. Wo to ek proper Batsman tha. Part Time Bowling kr liya Krta tha. Aur unse Sachin ko darr lgta tha. Kitna Jhoota hai Sachin ye Aaj Maloom chal gya
Mohammad R.2 days
Greatman
Urmila P.2 days
Miss you
Urmila P.2 days
Love you
Godan T.2 days
Here z our god..,💚
Anil S.2 days
Love u Sir
Ganesh P.3 days
I like sachin
Janjat S.3 days
U ah a boss
Rohit M.3 days
Truly a god... No match to this man.
Renjith C.3 days
Real man real speech
Tubai S.3 days
এখন কার দিন এ হলে সুযোগ পেতেন না
Kinu K.3 days
Sachin jitne v bole kam hoga
Kinu K.3 days
Role model of world cricket