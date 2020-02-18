back

“No, I am no god. I am Sachin”

Sachin Tendulkar lifted on the shoulders of his teammates after the 2011 World Cup win was recently voted the Laureus best sporting moment of the last two decades. In this 2014 interview, the cricket great looks back at his career and also talks about taking electricity to India’s remote villages.

  • Suresh C.
    21 hours

    My best friend Sachin Tendulkar cricket

  • Dharmendra G.
    a day

    master class.

  • Krishna S.
    a day

    God of cricket

  • Anoop S.
    a day

    In Cricket, there are many legends but yes for me there is only one, for him my love huge love never gonna change thats our Sachin Tendulkar. still very humble & down to earth.

  • Deepali Z.
    2 days

    Sachin...Sachin

  • Kamal K.
    2 days

    It's a beautiful thoughts about village light..Sachin sir always be great work anywhere..

  • Velan A.
    2 days

    It’s a best moment for me as well

  • Govind K.
    2 days

    Hadd hai Tendulkar Ka v. Hensie Cronjie se inko dikkat hoti thi. Hansie Cronjie to Bowler v nhi tha. Wo to ek proper Batsman tha. Part Time Bowling kr liya Krta tha. Aur unse Sachin ko darr lgta tha. Kitna Jhoota hai Sachin ye Aaj Maloom chal gya

  • Mohammad R.
    2 days

    Greatman

  • Urmila P.
    2 days

    Miss you

  • Urmila P.
    2 days

    Love you

  • Godan T.
    2 days

    Here z our god..,💚

  • Anil S.
    2 days

    Love u Sir

  • Ganesh P.
    3 days

    I like sachin

  • Janjat S.
    3 days

    U ah a boss

  • Rohit M.
    3 days

    Truly a god... No match to this man.

  • Renjith C.
    3 days

    Real man real speech

  • Tubai S.
    3 days

    এখন কার দিন এ হলে সুযোগ পেতেন না

  • Kinu K.
    3 days

    Sachin jitne v bole kam hoga

  • Kinu K.
    3 days

    Role model of world cricket